Supreme Court Proceedings Live Streamed for the First Time, Know Where and How to watch SC Live Streaming

SC Proceedings Live Streamed: In a historic first, Supreme Court’s proceedings were live-streamed for today - 26th August 2022. As per the official notice, the Supreme Court of India live-streamed proceedings of the ceremonial bench consisting of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on his last working day as a Supreme Court judge, via a webcast. In line with the SC tradition, CJI Ramana shared the bench with CJI-designate Justice UU Lalit and Justice Hima Kohli as part of the ceremonial bench. This is the first time in the 71-year-long history the proceedings of the Supreme Court were live streamed.

To confirm the development, the Supreme Court’s Computer Cell has issued an official notification along with a link for the live webcast. People can click on the link given below, where Supreme Court’s Ceremonial Bench Proceedings are being live streamed.

CJI’s Bench to hear 20 Cases Including Freebies Case

Today, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana-led ceremonial bench will hear around 20 cases in total including an important petition related to political parties offering freebies to attract votes. Several political parties who are representing their view on the matter have said that the schemes being termed as freebies are in fact welfare measures for the public. SC had earlier suggested that the Central Government should invite an all-party meeting on the issue to have a debate on the matter as such freebies will destroy the economy.

Live Streaming As per Sept 2018 order of the Supreme Court

The live streaming of Supreme Court’s proceedings was done today in line with the apex court’s earlier decision which allowed for the same. On 26th Sept 2018, a 3-judge bench comprising of the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, had permitted live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings when the cases being heard were of constitutional importance. In order, the apex court declared live telecast of court proceedings part of the right to access justice under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The order allowed provision for webcast of the Court of the Chief Justice of India while hearing such cases. For now, the SC notice about live streaming of cases only speaking about the webcast of proceedings for the ceremonial bench. It remains unclear whether this will henceforth be a regular feature.

Following the 2018 order allowing live streaming of SC proceedings, the Supreme Court e-committee was appointed which was entrusted with the task of developing an independent platform to host such court live web telecasts. The committee also finalized guidelines to regulate live-streaming of court proceedings in India. Currently, 6 High Courts i.e., Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh live stream the proceedings via YouTube.