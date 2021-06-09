Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan launched in 112 aspirational districts: Get full details here

Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan was launched by NITI Aayog and Piramal Foundation on June 8, 2021 to support district administrations in providing home-care support to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those who have mild symptoms.

The Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan has been launched in 112 aspirational districts. Speaking at the launch of the event, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the campaign will provide a significant response to the needs of citizens, through long-term support, by addressing the lasting impact of COVID-19.

The Surakshit Hum, Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan in India's #AspirationalDistricts will provide a significant response to the needs of citizens, through long term support, by addressing the lasting impact of #COVID19: #NITIAayog CEO @amitabhk87, during the launch of #SurakshitHumTum pic.twitter.com/nAKsfzRTYX — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 8, 2021

The campaign is a part of a special initiative -Aspirational Districts Collaborative, through which local leaders and civil societies and volunteers working with district administrations will address emerging problems across key focus areas of the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Key Highlights

• The Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan campaign will be helmed by the district magistrates in partnership with around 1,000 local NGOs.

• The NGOs will help mobilise over 1 lakh local volunteers and train them to connect with patients through inbound/outbound calls.

• These volunteers will be trained to support 20 affected families each by educating the caretakers to follow Covid protocols and also provide psycho-social support and timely updates about patients to the administration.

• They will mainly help in providing home-care support to those affected, based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

• The Piramal Foundation will work with district magistrates to support the training of NGOs and volunteers.

• The campaign aims to provide support to over 2 million families, by -

-Providing home care support.

-Operationalizing Oxygen concentrators.

-Establishing COVID care centers.

#NITIAayog & @PiramalFdn launched the Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan in 112 #AspirationalDistricts to assist the district administrations in providing home-care support to #Covid19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. #SurakshitHumTumhttps://t.co/pUTJLTpXLo pic.twitter.com/EMzKrPxAh6 — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 8, 2021

Significance

The campaign is expected to contribute to district preparedness for managing nearly 70 percent of COVID cases at home, thereby reducing pressure on the healthcare system and stemming the spread of fear among the people.

The campaign will also undertake capacity building of citizens to enable them to learn the correct usage of Oxygen concentrators that have been supplied to these districts.

Piramal Group Chairman, Ajay Piramal said on the occasion that they aim to reach every affected person in the 112 Aspirational Districts through the campaign. He further called upon all stakeholders including the government, NGOs, communities and others to join hands and offer their service in this initiative.