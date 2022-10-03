Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Paabo wins in Physiology or Medicine
Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physiology or Medicine on October 3, 2022, for his achievements in concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.
Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physiology or Medicine for his achievements in concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution. The winner was announced at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on October 03, 2022. Paabo's discovery and knowledge were derived mainly from paleontological and archeological findings, bones, and artifacts from extinct relatives at multiple sites around the world.
Svante Paabo was born in Stockholm in 1955 and has performed his prize-winning at the University of Munich in Germany and at Max Planc Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig Germany.
BREAKING NEWS:— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2022
The 2022 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” pic.twitter.com/fGFYYnCO6J
Who is Svante Paabo?
- Svante Paabo is a Swedish geneticist born on April 20, 1955.
- He has specialization in the field of evolutionary genetics.
- Paabo has also worked extensively on the Neanderthal genome and is one of the founders of paleogenetics.
- Paabo has been appointed as the director of the Department of Genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany in 1997.
- Svante is also a professor at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, Japan.
Svante Paabo: Achievements
- Paabo’s achievements include sequencing an entire Neanderthal genome to reveal the link between extinct people and living humans.
- He also brought to light the existence of a previously unknown human species called the Denisovans, from a 40,000-year-old fragment of a finger bone discovered in Siberia.
- Svante received the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize of the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft in 1992. It is the highest honour in German research.
- He further received Louis Jeantet Prize for Medicine in 2005.
- Some of his awards apart from the Nobel Prize include the Princess of Asturias Awards in 2018 for Scientific Research, the Japan Prize in 2020, and the Massry Prize in 2021.
Nobel Prize 2022
The Nobel Prize 2022 concerns human evolution. It is dedicated to where do human beings come from? And how are we connected to those before us? The prize is the most prestigious in the scientific world awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute. It is the first of this year’s batch of prizes and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns.
YUVA 2.0: PM Modi’s scheme for mentoring young authors launched
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS