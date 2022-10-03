Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Paabo wins in Physiology or Medicine

Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize 2022 in Physiology or Medicine for his achievements in concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution. The winner was announced at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on October 03, 2022. Paabo's discovery and knowledge were derived mainly from paleontological and archeological findings, bones, and artifacts from extinct relatives at multiple sites around the world.

Svante Paabo was born in Stockholm in 1955 and has performed his prize-winning at the University of Munich in Germany and at Max Planc Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig Germany.



