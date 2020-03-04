Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase-II launched: Know all about it!

The Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) at the National Dissemination and Consultation workshop in New Delhi on March 4, 2020.

During the launch, the Minister praised the successful implementation of the mission’s first phase and stated that the cabinet approval to the phase-II of the mission is a great recognition to the achievements made under the first phase.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) aims to provide universal coverage and safe access to sanitation in rural areas. The mission was launched on October 2, 2014.

Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase II: Key Highlights

• The Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) Phase II will focus on sustaining the achievements made under the mission in the last five years including ensuring safe access to toilets and their usage, ensuring that no one is left behind.

• It also aims to ensure that effective solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) is undertaken in every gram panchayat of the nation. It will be implemented for a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25.

• The second phase of the mission will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,40,881 crores, out of which Rs 52,497 crore will be allocated from the budget of Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and the remaining from the funds released under the 15th Finance Commission for solid and liquid waste management.

• The mission’s second phase will be monitored on the basis of the outcome in four key areas: bio-degradable solid waste management (including animal waste management), plastic waste management, fecal sludge management and grey water management.

• The mission will also continue to create employment and give a boost to the rural economy through construction of toilets, both household and community toilets and construction of infrastructure for waste management such as soak pits, compost pits, material recovery facilities and waste stabilisation ponds.

Impact of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)

The Union Government has also released a study done by the UNICEF and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on the impact of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) on the women in the rural areas. The study was released as a part of the National Dissemination and Consultation workshop, ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8.

The study titled- Impact of the SBM (G) on the convenience, safety and self-respect of women in rural India –had surveyed around 7000 women across five states- Madhya Pradesg, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in February 2020.

The study revealed that an increase in access to household toilets has led to the improvement in the Suraksha, Suvidha and Swabhimaan of rural women.

Following are three key findings of the study:

• 93 percent women feel safer from assault by not needing to go out in the open to defecate.

• 91 percent women save at least an hour a day, which they had spent earlier in walking to the defecation spots.

• 88 percent of the women are proud to own a toilet.

Background

The Union Cabinet had on February 19, 2020 approved the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) to help rural India effectively handle the challenge of solid and liquid waste management and enable substantial improvement in the health of rural people.

Following the launch of the mission in 2014, over 10 crore toilets have been built in the rural areas across the country. Besides this, around 5.9 lakh villages, 699 districts and 35 states and UTs declared themselves Open Defecation Free (ODF).