Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore is India’s cleanest city; Know top 10 cleanest cities in India

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on November 20, 2021, conferred awards to 342 cleanest cities of India at the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0 by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. More than 300 awards under various categories were given for recognizing the cleanliness and sanitation efforts of the towns, cities, States, and Union Territories under various initiatives of Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban such as the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Safaimitra Surakasha Challenge, and certifications for Garbage Free Star rating for cities.

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Which is the cleanest city in India 2021?

Under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Indore has been awarded the ‘Cleanest City’ of India award for the 5th consecutive year in the ‘more than 1 lakh’ population category followed by Surat and Vijayawada on the 2nd and 3rd rank respectively.

Vita, Lonavala, and Sasvad cities from Maharashtra have ranked first, second, and third Cleanest Cities respectively in the ‘less than 1 lakh’ population category.

Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh emerged as the ‘Fastest Mover City’ in the ‘more than 1 lakh’ population category thus securing a place among the top 100 cities at 87th position.

In other categories, Varanasi won the ‘Best Ganga Town’, Ahmedabad Cantonment won ‘India’s Cleanest Cantonment’ followed by Meerut Cantonment and Delhi Cantonment.

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Which is the cleanest state in India 2021?

Under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Chhattisgarh has been awarded as the ‘Cleanest State’ of India for the 3rd consecutive year in the ‘more than 100 Urban Local Bodies’.

Jharkhand won the ‘Cleanest State’ of India for the second time in the ‘less than 100 Urban Local Bodies’ category.

Karnataka emerged as the ‘Fastest Mover State’ in the ‘more than 100 Urban Local Bodies’ and Mizoram emerged as the ‘Fastest Mover State’ in the ‘less than 100 Urban Local Bodies’.

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Top performer cities, states under first Safaimitra Surakasha Challenge

Under the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge, the top performer cities are Indore, Navi Mumbai, Nellore, and Dewas across different population categories among 246 participating cities while the top performer states are Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh.

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Nine 5-star rated Garbage Free Cities in India

Under the Star Rating Protocol of Garbage Free Cities, 9 cities were certified as 5-star cities while 143 cities were certified as 3-star.

The nine 5-star rated cities are Indore, Surat, New Delhi Municipal Council, Navi Mumbai, Ambikapur, Mysuru, Noida, Vijayawada, and Patan.

Swachh Survekshan 2021 Ranking List: Top 10 cleanest cities in India 1. Indore 2. Surat 3. Vijayawada 4. Navi Mumbai 5. Pune 6. Raipur 7. Bhopal 8. Vadodara 9. Visakhapatnam 10. Ahmedabad

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Significance, Key Highlights

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on November 20, 2021, conferred the awardees of Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2021 at the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ which was organized by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on November 20, 2021. The ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’ marked the celebration of the achievements of cities and states in India over the past seven years of Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban.

Launched on October 1, 2020, the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 focuses on ensuring complete access to sanitation facilities for all. Over the years, the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey Swachh Survekshan has become an effective tool for innovations and best practices in sanitation and waste management across urban India.

The Swachh Survekshan 2021 holds significance as it is commemorating the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and recognizes the efforts of Safai Mitras (frontline sanitation workers) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, the 6th edition of Swachh Survekshan (SS2021) was conducted in a record time of 28 days. A total of 4,320 cities participated. The SS2021 saw over 5 crores citizens’ feedback compared to 1.87 crores in 2020.

In Swachh Survekshan 2021, Maharashtra won 92 awards which is the highest by any State this year followed by Chhattisgarh with 67 awards. Additionally, five cities – Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Tirupati were categorized as ‘Divya’ (Platinum) under a new performance category Prerak Daaur Samman in SS2021.

The Star Rating Protocol of Garbage Free Cities awards in the SS2021 saw 2,238 cities that applied for assessment compared to only 56 cities in the 2018 edition. Further, the Housing & Urban Affairs Ministry launched the integrated MIS portal ‘Swachhatam’ as well as the revamped website of Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban 2.0.

Compared to Swachh Survekshan 2020, the key improvements in performance states and cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 are:

•6 States and 6 UTs have shown overall improvement,

•more than 1,100 additional cities have started source segregation,

•nearly 1,800 additional Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have started extending welfare benefits to their sanitation workers,

•more than 1,500 additional ULBs have notified ban on the use, sale, and storage of non-biodegradable plastic bags; in total, more than 3,000 ULBs have notified this ban,

•all Northeast states have shown significant improvement in their citizens’ feedback

