Swachh Survekshan 2022 – All you need to know

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on September 27, 2021, launched the Swachh Survekshan 2022. It is the 7th consecutive edition of Swachh Survekshan, the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey conducted by Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). With ‘People First’ as the driving philosophy, the Swachh Survekshan 2022 was launched at New Delhi comprising initiatives of cities for the overall welfare and well-being of frontline sanitation workers. With this launch, MoHUA also kicks off the week-long celebrations of ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the Azaadi@75 spirit.

Speaking at the occasion, Puri said, “We have not only achieved ODF but also succeeded in solid Waste Management. Crores of Indian citizens are associated with movement and it is gaining from strength to strength.” Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0 will be launched by PM Modi on October 1, 2021.

What is Swachh Survekshan 2022?

Swachh Survekshan 2022 is the 7th consecutive edition of Swachh Survekshan, the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey conducted by Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Features The Swachh Survekshan 2022 framework will create a level playing field for smaller cities and with its multi-faceted initiatives, it will boost the Swachh Bharat Mission towards a circular economy approach through optimum resource recovery. On the launch of Swachh Survekshan 2022, the revamped version of the Swachhata App was also launched. The Swachhata App is the digital sanitation grievance redressal platform that was launched by MoHUA in 2016. The App has resolved more than 2 crore citizens' complaints to date. Features of Swachh Survekshan 2022: •Two population categories, one under 15,000 and another between 15 to 25,000. •District rankings have been introduced for the first time to further expand the Survekshan footprint. •The scope of the survey has been expanded to now cover 100% wards for sampling, as compared to 40% in previous years. •More than twice the number of assessors in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 than deployed last year for the on-field assessment. •The survey will have increased and improved technological interventions such as QR code-based citizens’ feedback for increased people outreach, geo-tagging of sanitation and waste management of facilities for better efficiency, and digital tracking of documents.

Theme of Swachh Survekshan 2022

With its theme of ‘People First’, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) will organize a series of citizen-centric activities under the overarching theme of ‘Jan Bhagidari’. People from urban India will participate in a number of focused campaigns to reaffirm their commitment to cleanliness.

Campaigns such as ‘Kachra Alag Karo’ will aim to reinforce the practice of source segregation for continued effective waste management. Citizen-driven exhibitions with the theme of ‘Waste to Wealth’ will also be organized.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and communities will recognize and felicitate Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), citizen leaders, waste entrepreneurs, etc for driving Swachhata in their surroundings. Ceremonies will be conducted to recognize sanitation workers who have been at the forefront of the efforts against COVID-19.

The ‘Sarvajanik Shauchalay Safai Jan Bhagidari Utsav’ will be facilitated to assess the quality of community and public toilets and capture citizen feedback for process improvement in the future.

Along with Swachh Survekshan 2022, MoHUA launched the field assessments for the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’ launched a year ago. The Challenge is an initiative by MoHUA that aims to help move cities towards mechanization of sewers and septic tank cleaning operations along with making provisions for personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety kits for workers in case of manual entry under unavoidable circumstances and empower sewer and septic tank cleaners whose occupation consists of battling against several safety concerns on a daily basis.

What is Swachh Survekshan - Urban?

Swachh Survekshan-Urban was introduced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in 2016 as an urban cleanliness survey to rank cities on cleanliness parameters in 73 cities. The survey today has become the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey covering over 4,000 ULBs. The survey monitors the performance of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Swachh Bharat Mission).

The last edition of the Swachh Survekshan 2021 (survey) was conducted in record time despite the on-ground challenges amid the COVID pandemic. It received over 5 crore citizen feedback which is once again testimony to the ownership of citizens towards the goal of ‘Sampoorna Swachhata’. Indore has been declared as the first ‘Water Plus’ certified city of India under the Swachh Survekshan 2021The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs awarded three cities from Andhra Pradesh with ‘Water Plus’ certification under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Survekshan 2021.