Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 – All you need to know

Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 will be launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission Phase -2 on September 9, 2021, as a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Survekshan 2021 aims to assist in the acceleration of ODF plus interventions and results in India. The Survekshan 2021 will be conducted by an expert agency. The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) had earlier commissioned Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) in 2018 and 2019.

What is Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021?

Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 is an annual sanitation and cleanliness survey of rural India that will rank villages, districts, and states in India based on key quantitative and qualitative sanitation parameters.

Swachh Survekshan Grameen (SSG) is a vehicle for creating a people’s movement (Janandolan). SSG is not merely a ranking exercise. It is a detailed protocol that has been created to guide and analyze the ranking of districts based on their performance on key quality and quantitative parameters.

How Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021 will be conducted?

As a part of the Grameen Survekshan, 17,475 villages in 698 districts across India will be surveyed. 87,250 public places namely schools, public health centres, Anganwadis, bazaars, religious places across all 17,475 villages will be surveyed. Approximately 1,74,750 households will be asked to share their feedback on Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM)-related issues.

An application developed for the Survekshan will be provided to citizens to share their feedback on sanitation-related issues.

What are the focus areas of Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021?

Solid and Liquid Waste Management

Menstrual Hygiene Management

ODF sustainability and ODF Plus implementation

Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2021: Different elements and their weightage

Element Weightage Direct Observation of sanitation at public places 30 per cent Citizen’s Feedback, including feedback from common citizens, key influencers at the village level, and from citizens online using a mobile App 35 per cent Service Level Progress on sanitation-related issues 35 per cent

Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2019: Findings

Findings Weightage Percentage of people surveyed who were aware about Swachh Survekshan (SSG) 2019 97.5 per cent Respondents who credited Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) for significant improvement in cleanliness 81.3 per cent Respondents who reported sufficient arrangements in their villages to manage liquid waste 83 per cent