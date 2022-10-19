Swedish Parliament elects conservative Prime Minister.

The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson the conservative Moderate Party leader as the Prime Minister. The election was held at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party.

Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. Kristersson’s three-party coalition does not gain a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them.

As of today, 18 October 2022, Sweden has a new Government, led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Read more about Sweden’s new Government on https://t.co/S0A8NzfL1M pic.twitter.com/6a5KsCK6Dk — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) October 18, 2022

Who is Ulf Hjalmar Ed Kristersson?

Ulf Hjalmar Ed Kristersson, born on December 29, 1963, is a Swedish politician and leader of the Moderate Party. He has also been a member of the Riksdag for Sodermanland Country since 2014. From 1991 to 2000, Ulf has been a member of the Riksdag for Stockholm Country. Kristersson has also served as the Minister for Social Security from 2010 to 2014 and Chairman of the Moderate Youth League from 1988 to 1992. Ulf will be succeeding Magdalena Andersson, the head of Sweden’s largest party, the Social Democrats. Kristersson backs Sweden’s historic bid to unite NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kristersson’s political party: All you need to know

Ulf’s center-right coalition government consists of his party and the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, but Kristersson said it will remain in “close collaboration”, with the Sweden Democrats. Kristersson depends on the support of the Sweden Democrats to have a majority in Parliament, placing the party in a position to encourage government policy from the sidelines even without Cabinet seats. After being elected as Sweden’s new PM, Ulf made a few changes in the government. Jessika Roswall was chosen as the Minister for EU Affairs, Paulina Brandberg becomes the Minister for Gender Equality and Deputy Minister for Employment and Johan Pehrson will be the Minister for Employment and Integration.

