Tamil Actor, VJ Anandha Kannan passes away at 48

Popular Tamil television actor and VJ Anandha Kannan passed away on August 16, 2021. Anandha Kannan died at the age of 48 years after suffering from rare bile-duct cancer.

Anandha Kannan had been detected with the rare form of cancer few months ago and had been undergoing treatment for the same since then.

Anandha Kannan, who was a native of Singapore, had started his career as an actor and television host in the nation. He had later moved to Chennai and started hosting shows for a local musicl channel there in the 2000s.

Kannan had become especially popular among the children of the 90s due to his shows. He had been away from television and broadcasting for more than 7 years.

Condolences poured in for the late actor from celebrities across the Tamil industry.

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Rest in peace … Forever u will be remembered for ur sweet smile and kind words …. #RIPanandakannan you fought your battle hard …. A very nice person gone too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/jlFsVamyJE — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) August 17, 2021

#RIPanandakannan

Darling brother too early to leave 😥A pure soul with very positive mind 😥may God give strength to ur family😢Aathma namasthey 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HaVBjsGQew — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) August 17, 2021

About Anandha Kannan

•Anandha Kannan was an Indian film actor and television host, who was popular for his shows that were broadcasted on channels of Sun Network.

•He was one of the most popular video jockey's of his time.

•He later did a Tamil movie titled Adhisaya Ulagam, which was a 3D Tamil science fantasy film. The film was one of his most appreciated films.

•Anandha Kannan also played the lead in two Tamil films- Mullum Malarum and Ithanai Naalai Engirunthai but both were never released to audiences.

•He had also done a guest appearance in the movie Saroja.

•He had also essayed the lead role in two television shows - Sindubad and Kadhal Channel.

•He had also hosted seasons 1-5 of the Savaal Singapore show.