Tau Herculids Meteor Shower Today: Where, When and How to watch historic celestial event?

Meteor Shower in India 2022: This year is turning out to be quite eventful for the skygazers as after being treated to a spectacular solar and lunar eclipse, a meteor shower is expected to light up the skies in various parts of the world, including the United States and some other countries on the intervening night of May 30 and 31, 2022.

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower is most likely to become a meteor shower of 1,000 shooting stars an hour today. NASA has called Tau Herculids Meteor Shower an ‘all or nothing event’.

Tau Herculids Meteor shower, the historic celestial event, will be visible to space enthusiasts as the Earth will pass through the debris from Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3. The Meteor shower of 2022 can also be seen in West Africa, South America, and the Caribbean.

Will a new #meteorshower, the tau Herculids, put on a spectacular show the night of May 30-31? Maybe, maybe not. But if you have clear weather, the moonless sky should be beautiful for stargazing anyway.

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower

Tau Herculids Meteor shower will be visible on the night of May 31. The sky will dazzle with what is expected to be the brightest meteor shower in years. AstronomyTau Herculids Meteor Shower Tonight enthusiasts from all over the world have set their eyes on the spectacular Tau Herculids meteor shower that has the potential of turning into a meteor storm.

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower: When will the event take place?

Tau Herculids Meteor shower will light up the skies on May 31, 2022. The skygazers can enjoy the celestial event the whole night.

However, the best time to watch the 1000 shooting stars is at around 1 am and around 10 pm.

Where Tau Hercluids Meteor Shower will be visible?

The meteors shower of thousands shooting stars will be visible in some parts of the United States and some other countries including South America, West Africa and the Caribbean.

Tau Herculids Meteor Shower: Will it be visible in India?

No, unfortunately the meteor shower will not be visible in India and the enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the celestial event online.

How to watch Tau Hercluids Meteor Shower?

A livestream of the Tau Hercluids Meteor shower will be available on the virtual telescope project led by the astrophysicist Gianluca Masi in Italy. It will feature views captured by the all-sky cameras in Brazil and Arizona.

How to spot the meteor shower in the sky?

Tau Hercluids Meteor shower will originate from the Constellation Bootes, radiating from just above the star Arcturus. Locating this star is easy if you can find the big Dipper: Simply trace a line from the last two stars in the Dipper’s handle in a direction away from its bowl. The first bright star that is seen should be Arcturus.