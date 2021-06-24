Tax Inspectors Without Borders: India to share technical skills to strengthen Bhutan’s Tax Administration

India, under the Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB), will help its neighbouring country Bhutan in strengthening the tax administration by sharing the technical, skills, know-how, and best audit practices with its tax auditors.

TIWB is a joint initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The initiative was jointly launched by both the countries in Bhutan on June 23, 2021.

The Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, J B Mohapatra attended the launch of the initiative virtually along with Nipud Gyeltshen, the officiating Director-General, Department of Revenue & Customs, Bhutan; Head of the TIWB Secretariat, Rusudan Kemularia; and other senior officials from UNDP, Bhutan, CBDT and TIWB Secretariat.

Objective:

India, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB) Secretariat, aims to aid Bhutan in strengthening its tax administration by transferring the technical skills and know-how to Bhutan’s tax auditors and through sharing of the best audit practices.

India-Bhutan TIWB: Key details

• India has been chosen as the partner jurisdiction of Bhutan and the government has also provided tax experts for this programme.

• The focus of the program will be in the area of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing.

• The program between India and Bhutan is expected to be of about 24 months.

About Tax Inspectors Without Borders:

The purpose of the TIWB initiative is to enable the sharing of tax audit knowledge and skills with the tax administrations in developing countries all over the world through a real-time and targeted ‘learning by doing approach’.

Under the initiative, selected experts work with the local tax officials directly on the current audits and the audit-related issues concerning the international tax matters and general audit practices for specific cases.