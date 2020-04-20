Telangana Lockdown Extended: CM KC Rao extends Coronavirus lockdown until 7th May, rules out any relaxations

Telangana Lockdown Extended: Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao announced on 19th April 2020 that the state government will be extending the state-wide lockdown announced due to Coronavirus outbreak until 7th May 2020. The announcement was made after a cabinet meeting held on Sunday evening to review the current prevailing situation in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic. The extension announced by KCR Government in Telangana state goes even beyond the 3rd May national-lockdown announced by PM Modi on 14th April 2020. Furthermore, unlike the national lockdown, which will see relaxation and easing in lockdown rules from 20th April 2020 in green or non-containment zones, the state government has ruled out any relaxations in the lockdown until 7th May 2020.

No Relaxation in Lockdown Restrictions

In addition to this, the state government has also ruled out implementing any relaxations or allowing easing of any rules of lockdown from 20th April 2020, as directed by PM Modi in his speech. Chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, while announcing his decision, said that the state government has decided now to allow any relaxation in the lockdown rules as it may lead to rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, Home Ministry had released directive in which it has given guidelines for allowing states to ease certain restrictions from 20th April 2020 onwards in green zones or areas / districts where no cases coronavirus cases have been detected. However, Telangana state government has ruled out relaxation in restrictions.

Food Delivery Banned Across State from Monday

Taking cognizance of the spread of novel coronavirus due to a delivery body in Delhi recently, the state government has also decided to enforce even more stringent measures and ban home delivery of food from Monday. From 20th April 2020 onwards, food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato in the state will not be allowed relaxations in the state-wide lockdown until 7th May 2020. Furthermore, the state government also banned all religious congregations across the state until 7th May 2020 onwards.

Cabinet to review situation on 5th May

The current directions and guidelines announced by the state government with regards to the lockdown announced to contain Coronavirus will remain in place until 7th May. On 5th May 2020, the Cabinet will meet again to review the situation decision regarding granting of relaxations and lifting of lockdown will be taken only then. As on 19th April, evening, Telangana state had registered a total of 858 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths. Of the total number of cases, 651 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 186 have recovered and discharged. As per information provided by state health department, so far, 29 districts in state reported Covid-19 positive cases of the total 33 districts; leaving only 4 district in the Green zone.