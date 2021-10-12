Telugu filmmaker B Gopal to be awarded Satyajit Ray Award

Renowned Telugu filmmaker B Gopal has been chosen for the 4th Satyajit Ray Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. He will be presented with the award on October 13 in Hyderabad. Gopal has been selected by a panel comprising Malayalam filmmaker Balu Kiriyath, music director Perumbavoor G Raveendranath and others. Telugu filmmaker B Gopal has directed 2 Hindi movies and 30 Telugu movies in his decade-long career.

Eminent filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan, producer Mohan G, and actress Madhabi Mukherjee have been awarded Satyajit Ray Award earlier.

Who is B Gopal?

B Gopal, also known as Bejawada Gopal, is an Indian film director in the Telugu film industry. Gopal has directed over 30 Telugu movies and 2 Hindi movies. Some of his famous Telugu movies include Some of his famous movies are Raktha Tilakam (1988), Bobbili Raja (1990), Lorry Driver (1990), Samarasimha Reddy (1999). Two Hindi movies by Gopal include Kanoon Apna Apna and Insaaf ki Awaaz.

Gopal has won a Filmfare Award for Best Director in Telugu cinema in 1999 for his movie Samarasimha Reddy and a Nandi Award for Best First Film of a Director for Prathidvani in 1986. Gopal had begun his career as an assistant director.

Born in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, Gopal pursued a career in movies after finishing his education. Gopal is the uncle of Telugu actor Venu Thottempudi.

What is Satyajit Ray Award?

Satyajit Ray Award is an award instituted by the Satyajit Ray Film Society Kerala which is a state-based organization. The Satyajit Ray Award includes Rs 10,000 cash prize, plaque, and a memento. The Award has been named after legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Who was Satyajit Ray?

Satyajit Ray was an Indian film director, scriptwriter, author, lyricist. He was known as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. He died in 1992.