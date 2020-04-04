World Games 2021 Postponed to avoid Clash with Tokyo Olympics

World Games 2021 Postponed: The International World Games Association (IWGA) - the organizer of the World Games 2021 have decided to postpone the mega sporting event by nearly an year to avoid a clash with Tokyo Olympic Games. The 11th Edition of the World Games which had originally been planned to take place from 15–25 July 2021 have now be pushed by an year, and will be held from 7th to 17th July 2022. The 11th Edition of the World Games 2021 will be hosted by Birmingham, United States.

The decision of IWGA comes in the wake of postponement of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Earlier on 30th March 2020, the IOC i.e. International Olympic Committee decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics 2020, to July next year, owing to the global health emergency of COVID-19.

The decision to postpone the World Games 2021 was announced by IWGA Officials. The officials said that with the postponement of the Olympics, keeping the original games would mean would have meant excluding many athletes and officials involved in the Olympics, and would have led to a potential reduction in public and media interest. Furthermore, it would have also created a logistics issue to ensure availability of venues, sporting officials and time keepers for the event. Looking at these challenges, the IWGA decided to postpone the games by 1 full year.

About the World Games

Organizsed by the International World Games Association (IWGA), the World Games is a multi-sport event that is held every 4 Years, typically an year after the Summer Olympics. The World Games includes sporting events for 32 sports that are not part of the Olympic programme. Some of the key sports that are part of World Games are acrobatic gymnastics, ultimate, orienteering, karate, powerlifting, finswimming, squash, korfball, billiards, water skiing, and dance sport.