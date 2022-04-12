Current Affairs Today Headline- 12 April 2022
National News
- India, US discuss Ukraine War, Afghanistan issue and Indo-Pacific challenges at 2+2 dialogue.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urges countries to refrain from major weapons deals with Russia at 2+2 dialogue.
- India's Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti handed over India’s voluntary financial contribution of USD 200,000 to UNITAD to contribute to its efforts to investigate crimes by ISIL.
- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma honoured poet Nilmani Phookan dangoriya with nation’s highest literary award, Jnanpith Award, 2021 for "his immense contribution towards enriching Assamese literature."
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates newly elected Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif.
- IAF’s Chinook helicopter undertook the longest non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam).
- India carried out a successful test firing of Helina anti-tank guided missile from the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter in high altitude areas of Ladakh.
International News
- Ousted Pakistani PM Imran Khan demands 'immediate elections' in Pakistan to let the people decide, through fair & free elections.
- Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as the newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan
- India, US finalise signing of new Space Situational Awareness arrangement.
- US State Department says orders non-emergency staff to leave Shanghai over strict Covid-19 regulations.
- Australia's Victoria state to host 2026 Commonwealth Games.
- Pope Francis to visit Central Asia's largest nation of Kazakhstan in September, where he will participate in an inter-faith dialogue.
- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announces deal to boost gas deliveries from energy heavyweight Algeria, in order to reduce Rome's heavy reliance on Russian imports.
- Ukraine war could almost halve global trade growth this year, as per World Trade Organisation.
- The European Union has decided to halt its military training missions in Mali but will keep a presence in the Sahel.
- Citizens face severe scarcity and are being forced to use candles in Sri Lanka.
Environment News
- At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, as per authorities.
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at around 11:38pm in Hindu Kush, Afghanistan.
