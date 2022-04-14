Current Affairs Today Headline- 14 April 2022
National News
- PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya today
- Centre waives off customs duty on cotton imports till September 30.
- India gets elected to 4 United Nations ECOSOC bodies.
- The longest bridge on Narmada river in Gujarat to be completed by June 2024.
- Fourteen airports to get Ambulifts to help flyers with reduced mobility.
- A Russian warship in the Black Sea "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion.
- Rohit Sharma becomes the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to record 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.
- BRICS Sherpas discuss meetings, activities planned for 2022.
International News
- FIFA announces official draw date for U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022.
- US announces additional USD 800 million military aid, heavy weapons to Ukraine.
- New US military aid for Ukraine includes helicopters, howitzers, amid reports of Russia preparing to intensify its attack in the Donbas region.
- The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said on April 13th 'Ukraine is a crime scene' as he visited the town of Bucha, the site of hundreds of civilian killings.
- Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi resigned from his post on April 13 with a new "streamlined" government set to take shape next week.
- Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on April 13 that the country will soon decide on whether to apply for NATO membership "within weeks".
- Sweden is also discussing NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Environment News
- The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rises to 80 on April 13 with many still missing and feared dead.
- Devastating floods in Durban, South Africa has killed around 259 people after hillsides were washed away, homes collapsed, and more are still feared missing.
