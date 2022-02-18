Current Affairs Today Headline -18 February 2022
Find here the Today Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 18 February 2022.
National News
• PM Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan to hold virtual summit today.
• Indian syringe makers asked to hold up stock of syringes by two months amid a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and slowdown in vaccination drive.
• Indian Navy test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off western seaboard on February 18.
• PM Modi to dedicate to the nation railway lines connecting Thane and Diva.
• Firozabad glass bangle' industry struggles to recover post-COVID.
• KL Rahul, Virat Kohli retain their 4th and 10th spot respectively in ICC T20 Men's Batting Rankings.
Environment News
• Sea levels along US coastlines to rise 10-12 inches by 2050, as per a new inter-agency report.
• An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred 92km northwest of Jaipur, Rajasthan at around 8.01 am today.
• Fire breaks out on cruise ship carrying 237 passengers, report Greek port police.
International News
• Six African countries to establish mRNA vaccine production, informed WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
• Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Kyslytsya warns Russia of 'consolidated' response by the international community.
• US Secy of Defense Lloyd J Austin III arrives in Poland amid high tensions with Russia.
• The UK closes Tier 1 Investor visa route to all new applicants from all nationalities with immediate effect over security concerns.
• US says secretary of state Antony J Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion.
• South Korea imposes crowd limits amid 25-fold spike in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron variant.
• California first US state to adopt an endemic virus policy for the COVID pandemic.
• US says nuclear deal with Iran possible within days if the country 'shows seriousness'.
• Libyans marked 11 years since the revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi on February 17th.
• Israel PM announces that vaccine 'green pass' will end soon.
• World 'better prepared' to deal with future variants of Coronavirus, as per CEO and co-founder of German vaccine-maker.
• Belarus says could host nuclear weapons if it faces Western threat.
• France announces withdrawal of troops from Mali due to a breakdown in relations with the country's ruling junta, after nearly 10 years of fighting a jihadist insurgency.
