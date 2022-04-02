Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 2 April 2022.
Current Affairs Headline
National News
- No penalty will be imposed for not wearing masks in Delhi, as per the Delhi Government order on April 1st.
- India, Australia to sign interim free trade deal on Saturday
- COVID-19 vaccination is beneficial for children at high risk: Director NIV Pune
- Bharat Biotech today announced the temporary slowing down of production of COVAXIN across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand: BharatBiotech
- The civic body of Pune's Dehu town bans the sale of meat and fish in the area. The decision was passed unanimously & has been taken considering the sentiment of locals & devotees of Sant Tukaram Maharaj: Prashant Jadhav, Chief Officer, Dehu Nagar Panchayat (01.04)
- Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) today increased domestic PNG price by 16.5%. Rs 5.85/SCM increased w.e.f. 01.04.22 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. Applicable price in Gautam Budh Nagar would be Rs 41.71/SCM: IGL
- President Kovind lands in Turkmenistan and receives a guard of honor on arrival. He received a guard of honour on his arrival in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. He is on a three-day official visit starting today. Visit to continue till April 3.
- IPL 2022: BCCI likely to allow 50 pc crowd in stadiums from next week
- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' passed in Lok Sabha
- Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New Delhi to discuss ways to deepen US-India economic cooperation and advance our shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific
International News
- Will Smith resigns from the Academy for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
- US military has canceled a test of its Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in a bid to lower nuclear tensions with Russia. It had initially aimed only to delay the test: Reuters
- Sri Lankan President declares public emergency after the unrest. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issues a Gazette Extraordinary declaring a public Emergency in Sri Lanka with effect from April 1, 2022
- US President Joe Biden says 30 countries joining US release of oil reserves: AFP News Agency
- During meet with Russian FM, PM Modi calls for cessation of violence in Ukraine
- Ukrainian Parliament passes a law allowing the seizure of property of Russian war supporters.
- The United States announces to end the policy limiting asylum at the Us-Mexico border
- Turkmenistan to promote the implementation of stalled 1,800 km TAPI gas pipeline that will pass through Pakistan, Afghanistan and culminate in India.
