RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: Download Railway NTPC CBT 1 & 2 PDF and Check Subject-Wise Topics

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern for candidates seeking positions in the Indian Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories. Candidates should have a solid understanding of the material and exam structure in order to prepare well. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam for Graduate Level positions is scheduled from June 5th to June 23rd, 2025, so now is the time to focus on wise and disciplined study. The RRB NTPC Recruitment is divided into three stages: the Preliminary Exam (also known as CBT 1), the Mains Exam (also known as CBT 2), and, depending on the job, a Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test. The Railway Recruitment Board has changed the NTPC syllabus for both graduate and undergraduate levels. You can also download the RRB NTPC syllabus PDF from the link provided below for easier access. Those still using the RRB NTPC Syllabus 2024 should switch to the new version for 2025.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Overview There will be two computer-based test phases for the RRB NTPC Exam: CBT 1 and CBT 2. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 and CBT 2 syllabus includes three subjects: mathematics, general awareness, and general intelligence and reasoning. Below is an overview of the syllabus and exam format for the upcoming exam before delving into the specific RRB NTPC syllabus for each subject. RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Details Particulars Details NRRB NTPC Full Form Non-Technical Popular Categories Name of the Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Level National Subjects Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Exam Mode Online (Computer Based Test) Exam Duration 90 minutes Negative Marking 1/3 for each wrong answer Exam Category Under-Graduate Level posts, Graduate Level posts Stages of Exam/Selection Process CBT-1 CBT-2 Typing Skill Test/CBAT Document Verification/Medical Exam Medium/Language of Exam 15 Languages

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Download PDF RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 PDF provides a clear structure of important topics for candidates to prepare well for the exam. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF from the link provided below. The PDF is based on the syllabus released by the Railway Recruitment Board previously. RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 PDF Download Here RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 The three primary subjects of the RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 are general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning. According to the official RRB NTPC Exam Pattern, candidates must clear four steps of the selection process: document verification, computer-based aptitude/typing test, first-stage CBT examination, and second-stage CBT examination. Topics including general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning will all be covered in the CBTs. Only positions such as Senior Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and Accounts Clerk Cum Typist are eligible to take the typing test. The following are the key highlights of the RRB NTPC exam pattern 2025:

There will be objective-style multiple-choice questions in the RRB NTPC exam.

In CBT 1, there are 100 questions for 100 marks, and in CBT 2, there are 120 questions for 120 marks.

Both CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams will last 90 minutes each.

Each wrong answer in both CBT 1 and CBT 2 will result in a 1/3 deduction in marks. RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern Exam Duration (Minutes) General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning Total No. of Questions 90 40 30 30 100 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern Exam Duration (Minutes) General Awareness Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning Total No. of Questions 90 50 35 35 120 RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 for CBT 1 Subjects in RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 include general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning. The RRB NTPC syllabus includes topics such as the numerical system, percentages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, averages, ratios, proportions, age problems, puzzles, coding and decoding, art and culture, and more.

The subject-wise syllabus for the NTPC Syllabus CBT 1 exam is provided in the table below. Subject Important Topics Mathematics Number System Decimals Fractions LCM and HCF Ratio and Proportions Percentage Mensuration Time and Work Speed, Time and Distance Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Elementary Algebra Geometry and Trigonometry Avarege Problems on Ages Data Interpretation Elementary statistics, etc General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Similarities and Differences Relationships Analytical Reasoning Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagrams Puzzle Data Sufficiency Statement- Conclusion Statement: Courses of Action Decision Making Maps Interpretation of graphs, etc General Awareness Current Events of National and International Importance Games and Sports Art and Culture of India Indian Literature Monuments and Places of India General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE) History of India and Freedom Struggle Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system General Scientific and Technological Developments, including Space and Nuclear Program of India UN and Other important World Organisations Environmental Issues Concerning India and World Basics of Computers and Computer Applications Common Abbreviations Transport Systems in India Indian Economy Famous Personalities of India and World Flagship Government Programmes Flora and Fauna of India Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc History Ancient History of India Pre-historic Period, Harappan civilization, The Vedic Civilisation & Culture, The emergence of Mahajanapadas & Magadh, Religious Revolution, The Mauryan Empire, The Sangam Age, The Gupta Empire, Post Gupta Period / Vardhana Dynasty, India After Harsha Medieval History of India Rajput Age, Sultanate Period, The Vijayanagar Empire, Sufi and Bhakti Movement, The Mughal Empire, Maratha State & Maratha Confederacy, Advent Of Europeans Modern History of India Expansion Of British Power, Economic Impact Of British Rule, Socio-Religious Movements in the 19th -20th Century, Revolt of 1857, Moderate, Extremist Phase Of Congress, The Indian National Movements, The Gandhian Era, First Phase Of Independence Polity Evolution of the Indian Constitution Constituent Assembly and Making of the Constitution Different Sources of the Indian Constitution Important Articles of the Constitution Important Amendments of the Constitution Some Special features of the Indian Constitution Federal and Unitary features of the Indian Union The preamble The Union and its Territories Reorganisation of States Citizenship Fundamental Rights Directive Principles of State Policy Fundamental Duties The procedure of Amending the Constitution Executive of the Union The Parliament of India The Supreme Court The High Court Inter-State Council Finance Commission Planning Commission National Development Council National Integration Council Inter-State Relations Emergency Provisions National Symbols

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Syllabus 2025 Candidates for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be chosen based on their choice for different professions, considering their educational background, and their normalized score from the CBT 1 exam. The syllabus for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam includes topics from mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning, and general awareness. Check the detailed RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 for CBT 2 exam below. RRB NTPC Mathematics Syllabus The mathematics syllabus in the RRB NTPC 2025 exam includes topics such as Number Systems, Decimals, Percentage, LCM, HCF, and more. Below is a detailed syllabus for maths section: Number System Decimals Fractions LCM HCF Ratio and Proportions Percentage Mensuration Time and Work Time and Distance Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Elementary Algebra Geometry and Trigonometry Elementary Statistics

RRB NTPC General Awareness Syllabus The General Awareness section of the RRB NTPC 2025 exam includes questions from current events, games and sports, Indian literature, history of India, etc. Below is a detailed syllabus of general awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance Games and Sports Art and Culture of India Indian Literature Monuments and Places of India General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE) History of India and Freedom Struggle Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India UN and Other important World Organisations Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large Basics of Computers and Computer Applications Common Abbreviations Transport Systems in India Indian Economy Famous Personalities of India and World Flagship Government Programs Flora and Fauna of India Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc

RRB NTPC General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus The General Intelligence and Reasoning section includes questions from topics such as analogies, coding, decoding, relationships, alphabetical series, syllogism, etc. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Similarities and Differences Relationships Analytical Reasoning Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagrams Puzzles Data Sufficiency Statement-Conclusion Statement-Courses of Action Decision Making Maps Interpretation of Graphs RRB NTPC CBAT RRB NTPC CBAT (Computer Based Aptitude Test) needs to be qualified by the candidates who want to become a station master. After qualifying CBT exam, candidates can appear for CBAT. Candidates must score at least 42 in each test battery in order to pass, regardless of their category (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD, or Ex SM).

The T-score requirements will not be relaxed. Only Hindi and English will be used for the CBAT exam's questions and response options. In CBAT, there will not be any negative marking. The following exams are part of the RRB NTPC syllabus for CBAT: Intelligence Test: Five figures are presented to candidates; four of them are somewhat similar, and one is unique. Candidates must determine which figure differs from the other four.

Spatial Scanning Test: This assesses candidates' ability to observe and match objects with accuracy and efficiency.

Selective Attentive Test: This Test evaluates a candidate's ability to focus on a single task while blocking out outside distractions.

Information Ordering: This test assesses your ability to put things in a certain order using predetermined guidelines.

Personality Test: In this assessment, applicants are questioned about their preferences, dispositions, and personal traits.

RRB NTPC Marking Scheme 2025 The RRB NTPC scores are calculated using the marking scheme specified by the examination body. Candidates get one mark if they give the right answer. Incorrect answers result in a 1/3 mark deduction. Because the exam is divided over sessions, the scores from each session are normalized. The purpose of normalizing marks is to modify the level of difficulty of the question papers.

RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025 Post-Wise

The candidates will be selected for the listed posts based on their performance in computer-based aptitude tests, typing tests, and CBT 1 and 2 exams. The following are included in the RRB NTPC Selection Process: CBT 1

CBT 2

Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test

Document Verification/Medical Examination The post-wise selection process is given in the table below:

RRB NTPC Postwise Selection Procedure Name of the Post Level in NTPC CBT 1 CBT 2 Skill Test Junior Clerk cum Typist 2 Common for all posts Common for all level 2 posts Typing skill test Accounts Clerk cum typist 2 Typing skill test Junior time Keeper 2 Typing skill test Trains clerk 2 – Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 3 Separate for Level 3 post – Traffic Assistant 4 Separate for level 4 post Computer-based aptitude test Goods Guard 5 Common for all level 5 posts – Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5 – Senior Clerk cum Typist 5 Typing skill test Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 5 Typing skill test Senior Time Keeper 5 Typing skill test Commercial Apprentice 6 Common for all level 6 posts – Station Master 6 Computer-Based Aptitude Test

RRB NTPC Subject Wise Weightage and Marks Distribution When preparing for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams, one of the most important steps is to focus on topics that carry the highest marks and are repeatedly asked in previous years. Candidates should know the subject-wise weightage to plan a study schedule smartly and improve their chances of scoring well. Candidates find the detailed topic-wise marks distribution for all three sections of the RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test below: RRB NTPC Topic Wise Weightage for General Intelligence & Reasoning This section tests logical and analytical skills. The table below shows the mark distribution for reasoning topics. Topics Weightage (Approx.) Decision Making 1-2 Coding-Decoding 3-4 Puzzles 3 Analogy 2 Order & Ranking 2-3 Alphabet & Figure Series 2-3 Blood Relation 1-3 Odd Pair 1-2 Logical Arrangement of Words 3 Distance & Direction 2-3 Venn Diagram 3-4 Number Series 2 Odd One Out 1 Mathematical Operators 1-2 Statement & Conclusions 2

RRB NTPC Topic Wise Weightage for Mathematics The Mathematics section evaluates numerical ability and problem-solving skills. The table below highlights the important topics and their weightage. Topics Weightage (Approx.) Simple/Compound Interest 2-3 Number System 2-3 Geometry 2-3 Time & Work 1-3 Profit & Loss 3-4 Average 2-3 Pipes & Cistern 1-2 Fractions 1 Problems on Ages 1-3 HCF/LCM 2-3 Percentage 1 Ratio & Proportion 1 Algebra 1 Data Interpretation (DI) 3-4 Trigonometry 1 Speed, Time & Distance 3-4 Simplification 2-3 RRB NTPC Topic Wise Weightage for General Awareness The General Awareness section covers current affairs, static GK, and general science. Check the table below for details: