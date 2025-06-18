CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: Download Railway NTPC CBT 1 & 2 PDF and Check Subject-Wise Topics

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 25, 2025, 12:29 IST

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released the syllabus for RRB NTPC exam with the official notification. The Railway NTPC syllabus is divided into three subjects: mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning, and general awareness. Candidates are advised to check the RRB NTPC Syllabus here for the preparation of the exam.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Download PDF
RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Download PDF

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern for candidates seeking positions in the Indian Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories. Candidates should have a solid understanding of the material and exam structure in order to prepare well.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam for Graduate Level positions is scheduled from June 5th to June 23rd, 2025, so now is the time to focus on wise and disciplined study. The RRB NTPC Recruitment is divided into three stages: the Preliminary Exam (also known as CBT 1), the Mains Exam (also known as CBT 2), and, depending on the job, a Typing Skill Test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test.

The Railway Recruitment Board has changed the NTPC syllabus for both graduate and undergraduate levels. You can also download the RRB NTPC syllabus PDF from the link provided below for easier access. Those still using the RRB NTPC Syllabus 2024 should switch to the new version for 2025.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Overview

There will be two computer-based test phases for the RRB NTPC Exam: CBT 1 and CBT 2. The RRB NTPC CBT 1 and CBT 2 syllabus includes three subjects: mathematics, general awareness, and general intelligence and reasoning. Below is an overview of the syllabus and exam format for the upcoming exam before delving into the specific RRB NTPC syllabus for each subject.

RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025 Details

Particulars

Details

NRRB NTPC Full Form

Non-Technical Popular Categories

Name of the Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Level

National

Subjects

Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning

Exam Mode

Online (Computer Based Test)

Exam Duration

90 minutes

Negative Marking

1/3 for each wrong answer

Exam Category

Under-Graduate Level posts, Graduate Level posts

Stages of Exam/Selection Process

CBT-1

CBT-2

Typing Skill Test/CBAT

Document Verification/Medical Exam

Medium/Language of Exam

15 Languages

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 Download PDF

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 PDF provides a clear structure of important topics for candidates to prepare well for the exam. Candidates can download the syllabus PDF from the link provided below. The PDF is based on the syllabus released by the Railway Recruitment Board previously.

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 PDF

Download Here

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025

The three primary subjects of the RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 are general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning.

According to the official RRB NTPC Exam Pattern, candidates must clear four steps of the selection process: document verification, computer-based aptitude/typing test, first-stage CBT examination, and second-stage CBT examination.

Topics including general awareness, mathematics, and general intelligence and reasoning will all be covered in the CBTs. Only positions such as Senior Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, Junior Clerk Cum Typist, and Accounts Clerk Cum Typist are eligible to take the typing test. The following are the key highlights of the RRB NTPC exam pattern 2025:

  • There will be objective-style multiple-choice questions in the RRB NTPC exam.
  • In CBT 1, there are 100 questions for 100 marks, and in CBT 2, there are 120 questions for 120 marks.
  • Both CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams will last 90 minutes each.
  • Each wrong answer in both CBT 1 and CBT 2 will result in a 1/3 deduction in marks.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern

Exam Duration (Minutes)

General Awareness

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Total No. of Questions

90

40

30

30

100

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern

Exam Duration (Minutes)

General Awareness

Mathematics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Total No. of Questions

90

50

35

35

120

RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 for CBT 1

Subjects in RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 include general awareness, mathematics, general intelligence, and reasoning. The RRB NTPC syllabus includes topics such as the numerical system, percentages, profit and loss, simple and compound interest, averages, ratios, proportions, age problems, puzzles, coding and decoding, art and culture, and more.

The subject-wise syllabus for the NTPC Syllabus CBT 1 exam is provided in the table below.

Subject

Important Topics

Mathematics

Number System

Decimals

Fractions

LCM and HCF

Ratio and Proportions

Percentage

Mensuration

Time and Work

Speed, Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Elementary Algebra

Geometry and

Trigonometry

Avarege

Problems on Ages

Data Interpretation

Elementary statistics, etc

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Similarities and Differences

Relationships

Analytical

Reasoning

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Puzzle

Data Sufficiency

Statement- Conclusion

Statement: Courses of Action

Decision Making

Maps

Interpretation of graphs, etc

General Awareness

Current Events of National and International Importance

Games and Sports

Art and Culture of India

Indian Literature

Monuments and Places of India

General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE)

History of India and Freedom Struggle

Physical Social and Economic Geography of India and World

Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system

General Scientific and Technological

Developments, including Space and Nuclear Program of India

UN and Other important World Organisations

Environmental Issues Concerning India and World

Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

Common Abbreviations

Transport Systems in India

Indian Economy

Famous Personalities of India and World

Flagship Government Programmes

Flora and Fauna of India

Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc

History

Ancient History of India

Pre-historic Period, Harappan civilization, The Vedic Civilisation & Culture, The emergence of Mahajanapadas & Magadh, Religious Revolution, The Mauryan Empire, The Sangam Age, The Gupta Empire, Post Gupta Period / Vardhana Dynasty, India After Harsha

Medieval History of India

Rajput Age, Sultanate Period, The Vijayanagar Empire, Sufi and Bhakti Movement, The Mughal Empire, Maratha State & Maratha Confederacy, Advent Of Europeans

Modern History of India

Expansion Of British Power, Economic Impact Of British Rule, Socio-Religious Movements in the 19th -20th Century, Revolt of 1857, Moderate, Extremist Phase Of Congress, The Indian National Movements, The Gandhian Era, First Phase Of Independence

Polity

Evolution of the Indian Constitution

Constituent Assembly and Making of the Constitution

Different Sources of the Indian Constitution

Important Articles of the Constitution

Important Amendments of the Constitution

Some Special features of the Indian Constitution

Federal and Unitary features of the Indian Union

The preamble

The Union and its Territories

Reorganisation of States

Citizenship

Fundamental Rights

Directive Principles of State Policy

Fundamental Duties

The procedure of Amending the Constitution

Executive of the Union

The Parliament of India

The Supreme Court

The High Court

Inter-State Council

Finance Commission

Planning Commission

National Development Council

National Integration Council

Inter-State Relations

Emergency Provisions

National Symbols

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Syllabus 2025

Candidates for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be chosen based on their choice for different professions, considering their educational background, and their normalized score from the CBT 1 exam. The syllabus for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam includes topics from mathematics, general intelligence and reasoning, and general awareness. Check the detailed RRB NTPC Syllabus 2025 for CBT 2 exam below.

RRB NTPC Mathematics Syllabus

The mathematics syllabus in the RRB NTPC 2025 exam includes topics such as Number Systems, Decimals, Percentage, LCM, HCF, and more. Below is a detailed syllabus for maths section:

Number System

Decimals

Fractions

LCM

HCF

Ratio and Proportions

Percentage

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Elementary Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

RRB NTPC General Awareness Syllabus

The General Awareness section of the RRB NTPC 2025 exam includes questions from current events, games and sports, Indian literature, history of India, etc. Below is a detailed syllabus of general awareness:

Current Events of National and International Importance

Games and Sports

Art and Culture of India

Indian Literature

Monuments and Places of India

General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE)

History of India and Freedom Struggle

Physical

Social and Economic Geography of India and World

Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system

General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India

UN and Other important World Organisations

Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large

Basics of Computers and Computer Applications

Common Abbreviations

Transport Systems in India

Indian Economy

Famous Personalities of India and World

Flagship Government Programs

Flora and Fauna of India

Important Government and Public Sector Organisations of India, etc

RRB NTPC General Intelligence and Reasoning Syllabus

The General Intelligence and Reasoning section includes questions from topics such as analogies, coding, decoding, relationships, alphabetical series, syllogism, etc. Check the table below for the RRB NTPC Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning:

Analogies

Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Similarities and Differences

Relationships

Analytical Reasoning

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Puzzles

Data Sufficiency

Statement-Conclusion

Statement-Courses of Action

Decision Making

Maps

Interpretation of Graphs

RRB NTPC CBAT

RRB NTPC CBAT (Computer Based Aptitude Test) needs to be qualified by the candidates who want to become a station master. After qualifying CBT exam, candidates can appear for CBAT. Candidates must score at least 42 in each test battery in order to pass, regardless of their category (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS, PwBD, or Ex SM).

The T-score requirements will not be relaxed. Only Hindi and English will be used for the CBAT exam's questions and response options. In CBAT, there will not be any negative marking. The following exams are part of the RRB NTPC syllabus for CBAT:

  • Intelligence Test: Five figures are presented to candidates; four of them are somewhat similar, and one is unique. Candidates must determine which figure differs from the other four.
  • Spatial Scanning Test: This assesses candidates' ability to observe and match objects with accuracy and efficiency.
  • Selective Attentive Test: This Test evaluates a candidate's ability to focus on a single task while blocking out outside distractions.
  • Information Ordering: This test assesses your ability to put things in a certain order using predetermined guidelines.
  • Personality Test: In this assessment, applicants are questioned about their preferences, dispositions, and personal traits.

RRB NTPC Marking Scheme 2025

The RRB NTPC scores are calculated using the marking scheme specified by the examination body. Candidates get one mark if they give the right answer. Incorrect answers result in a 1/3 mark deduction.

Because the exam is divided over sessions, the scores from each session are normalized. The purpose of normalizing marks is to modify the level of difficulty of the question papers.
RRB NTPC Selection Process 2025 Post-Wise
The candidates will be selected for the listed posts based on their performance in computer-based aptitude tests, typing tests, and CBT 1 and 2 exams. The following are included in the RRB NTPC Selection Process:

  • CBT 1
  • CBT 2
  • Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test
  • Document Verification/Medical Examination

The post-wise selection process is given in the table below:

RRB NTPC Postwise Selection Procedure

Name of the Post

Level in NTPC

CBT 1

CBT 2

Skill Test

Junior Clerk cum Typist

2

Common for all posts

Common for all level 2 posts

Typing skill test

Accounts Clerk cum typist

2

Typing skill test

Junior time Keeper

2

Typing skill test

Trains clerk

2

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

3

Separate for Level 3 post

Traffic Assistant

4

Separate for level 4 post

Computer-based aptitude test

Goods Guard

5

Common for all level 5 posts

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk

5

Senior Clerk cum Typist

5

Typing skill test

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist

5

Typing skill test

Senior Time Keeper

5

Typing skill test

Commercial Apprentice

6

Common for all level 6 posts

Station Master

6

Computer-Based Aptitude Test

RRB NTPC Subject Wise Weightage and Marks Distribution

When preparing for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 and CBT 2 exams, one of the most important steps is to focus on topics that carry the highest marks and are repeatedly asked in previous years. Candidates should know the subject-wise weightage to plan a study schedule smartly and improve their chances of scoring well.

Candidates find the detailed topic-wise marks distribution for all three sections of the RRB NTPC Computer-Based Test below:

RRB NTPC Topic Wise Weightage for General Intelligence & Reasoning

This section tests logical and analytical skills. The table below shows the mark distribution for reasoning topics. 

Topics

Weightage (Approx.)

Decision Making

1-2

Coding-Decoding

3-4

Puzzles

3

Analogy

2

Order & Ranking

2-3

Alphabet & Figure Series

2-3

Blood Relation

1-3

Odd Pair

1-2

Logical Arrangement of Words

3

Distance & Direction

2-3

Venn Diagram

3-4

Number Series

2

Odd One Out

1

Mathematical Operators

1-2

Statement & Conclusions

2

RRB NTPC Topic Wise Weightage for Mathematics

The Mathematics section evaluates numerical ability and problem-solving skills. The table below highlights the important topics and their weightage. 

Topics

Weightage (Approx.)

Simple/Compound Interest

2-3

Number System

2-3

Geometry

2-3

Time & Work

1-3

Profit & Loss

3-4

Average

2-3

Pipes & Cistern

1-2

Fractions

1

Problems on Ages

1-3

HCF/LCM

2-3

Percentage

1

Ratio & Proportion

1

Algebra

1

Data Interpretation (DI)

3-4

Trigonometry

1

Speed, Time & Distance

3-4

Simplification

2-3

RRB NTPC Topic Wise Weightage for General Awareness

The General Awareness section covers current affairs, static GK, and general science. Check the table below for details:

Topics

Weightage (Approx.)

History

7-8

Geography

6

Polity

4

Economics

1-2

Biology

4

Physics

2

Chemistry

2

Static GK

3

Books & Authors

1-2

Important Organisations

1-2

Days & Dates

1

Space/Defence

1-2

Inventions & Discoveries

1

Computer Knowledge

1

Current Affairs

2-4

Sports

1

Others

1-2

FAQs

  • What is the syllabus of RRB NTPC JE?
    +
    The RRB NTPC JE Syllabus includes the subjects like Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science.
  • Is the RRB NTPC exam tough or easy?
    +
    The RRB NTPC exam is considered moderate in difficulty level. However, with the right approach it will become easy to tackle.

