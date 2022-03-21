Current Affairs Today Headline- 21 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 21 March 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 21 March 2022
National News
- Second India-Australia virtual summit to kick-off today, Australia to announce 'largest-ever' investment worth Rs 1,500 cr in India.
- Manipur's acting CM N Biren Singh unanimously elected as the Chief Minister of the State in the Manipur BJP legislature party meeting.
- Newly elected Uttarakhand MLAs to take oath tomorrow morning
- Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi to visit Australia soon.
- Cyclone Asani: Andaman and Nicobar Islands to experience heavy rain, strong winds today.
- Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv on March 1st, arrives Bengaluru.
- Former Union minister Sharad Yadav merges his Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.
- Karnataka govt to provide 'Y' category security to judges who delivered the verdict upholding the Hijab ban.
- MEA Dr S Jaishankar meets Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at Hyderabad House, Delhi.
- NTAGI recommends reducing gap between two doses of Covishield: Sources
- The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended reducing gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine from 12-16 weeks to 8-16 weeks after the 1st dose.
- EAM Dr. S Jaishankar holds discussion with Austrian counterpart on tapping new economic possibilities.
International News
- Russian forces are continuing to encircle a number of cities across eastern Ukraine, as per UK Ministry of Defence.
- Ukraine rejects Russia’s demand to surrender Mariupol by Monday morning.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns of World War III if negotiations fail with Putin.
- Russia claims to have used a hypersonic missile in Ukraine.
- Ten million people -- more than a quarter of the population -- have now fled their homes in Ukraine due to Russia's "devastating" war, as per the United Nations refugees chief.
- China on March 20 imposed stay-at-home orders on millions more people in the country's northeast as it battles its biggest Covid-19 outbreak in two years.
- North Korea fired multiple rocket launchers on March 20, which is latest in a series of provocations by the nuclear-armed nation.
- Eastern Antarctica recordes exceptionally high temperatures this week, over 30 degrees Celsius above normal.
- US President Joe Biden to travel to Warsaw, Poland on March 25 to hold a bilateral meeting with Poland President.
- US determines the violence committed by the Myanmar military against the Rohingya amounts to genocide and crimes against humanity.
- Brazil's Supreme Court judge lifts ban on messaging app Telegram.
Sports News
- Taylor Fritz stuns Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to win the ATP Indian Wells Masters and end the 21-time Grand Slam champion's perfect 20-0 run to start 2022.
- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after reigning champion Max Verstappen was forced out with an electrical issue two laps before the end.
- India's Lakshya Sen loses in two straight sets of 10-21 15-21 to World No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men's singles final of All England Open Badminton Championships 2022.
- Bengaluru pitch used for 2nd India vs SL Test rated 'below average' by International Cricket Council.
Read Also: Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 14 March to 20 March 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.