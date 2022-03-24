Current Affairs Today Headline - 24 March 2022
National News:
- Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked CNG price in Delhi by Rs 1 per Kg to Rs 59.01 per Kg.
- 'Rape is rape, be it by man or husband': Karnataka HC on marital rape
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences on the passing away of former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti.
- India joins West in abstaining in UNSC on a vote on a draft resolution by Russia on humanitarian aid for Ukraine that doesn't mention Moscow's aggression.
- India rejects Chinese Foreign Minister's references to Kashmir at OIC meet, says China has no locus standi to comment.
- Retired Jharkhand HC judge Harish Chandra Mishra sworn in as Delhi Lokayukta.
- NHRC Chairman Justice Arun Mishra says environmental degradation impacting human rights.
- PM Modi inaugurates Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata through video conferencing on March 23.
- Foreign Minister of Oman Badr Albusaidi arrives in New Delhi on his first official visit.
International News:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges citizens across the world to come out and protest against the Russian invasion.
- US President Joe Biden to impose new sanctions against Russian politicians, oligarchs.
- Poland expels 45 Russian diplomats for espionage.
- Finland, Sweden train with NATO amid ongoing war in Ukraine.
- Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, who was largely responsible shaping American foreign policy at the end of the 20th century, has died at the age of 84.
- French auto giant Renault announces immediate suspension of work at Moscow factory after Ukraine called for a boycott of the company for remaining in Russia.
- The Taliban orders girls' secondary schools in Afghanistan to shut on March 23rd just hours after they reopened, sparking heartbreak and confusion.
