Current Affairs Today Headline - 28 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 28 March 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline - 28 March 2022
International News
- Will Smith wins Oscar for Best Actor for the film 'King Richard', Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".
- Encanto bags best animated feature award, 'Drive My Car' from Japan wins best international film Oscar.
- Moment of silence in support of Ukraine observed at Oscars 2022
- CODA star Troy Kotsur makes history as the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.
- El Salvador declares state of emergency, police powers extended and civil liberties curtailed as the country faces soaring gang-related bloodshed that has left dozens dead in just two days.
- Canada beat Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years.
- Last EU train out of Russia arrived in Finland's capital Helsinki on March 27, marking the closure of the last rail link between Russia and the EU.
- UN Security Council issues press statement on Afghanistan and on the right of Afghan girls to education.
- Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets former prime minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu.
- China begins locking down most of its largest city, Shanghai, to begin mass testing its population of 26 million.
National News
- Bharat Bandh called on March 28-29 by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against central government policies.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today.
- BJP's Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM for the second consecutive term today.
- DRDO successfully conducted two flight tests of the Indian Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) at Integrated Test Range at Chandipur on March 27.
- PVR and INOX sign merger deal to create largest multiplex chain with a network of over 1,500 screens.
Sports News
- Swiss Open 2022: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy loses to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 12-21 18-21 in men's singles final
- PV Sindhu beats Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 to claim the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles title.
- ICC Women's World Cup: India lost by 3 wickets against South Africa in their must-win Women's World Cup group stage match to crash out of the tournament on March 27, 2022.
- Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in IPL 2022 Match 3.
- Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in IPL match 2.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.