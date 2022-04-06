Current Affairs Today Headline- 6 April 2022
National News
- Parliament passes Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to merge three municipal corporations in Delhi through voice vote.
- Rajya Sabha passes Bill to amend chartered accountancy, cost accountancy, company secretary laws
- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, passed in Lok Sabha.
- Rajya Sabha votes over 200 times before passing CA Bill.
- Piyush Goyal visits Melbourne University as part of 3-day Australia visit.
- Haryana has right to Chandigarh along with a separate HC for the state, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- Environment Minister launches 'Prakriti' green initiatives for effective plastic waste management.
- India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation & reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence & end to hostilities.
International News
- Ukraine President Zelensky called for Russia's expulsion from UN Security Council, demanding accountability for Russian crimes in the wake of Russia- Ukraine War.
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette notification revoking State of Emergency in Sri Lanka from midnight of April 5th.
- King of Netherlands Willem Alexander hosts State Banquet in honour of President Ram Nath Kovind at Royal Palace
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will 'monitor' food exports to 'hostile' countries.
- Twitter moves to limit reach of Russian government accounts.
- Russia supplied 8,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, syss Russian media.
- Peru's President Castillo announces end of Lima curfew aimed at containing protests.
- US to ban 'all new investment' in Russia.
- US, UK, Australia to cooperate on hypersonic weapons.
- NASA delays final test of it’s giant Moon Rocket to allow for a SpaceX rocket to launch later this week.
- Mexico seeks 'miracle' to save near-extinct vaquita porpoise.
