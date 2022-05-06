India's Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned drug- Will her Olympic Result get Affected?

Kamalpreet Kaur Latest News: India's star Olympian, Kamalpreet Kaur, who had reached the finals of the women's discus throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for a banned drug.

The AIU tweeted informing that it has provisionally suspended India's Kamalpreet Kaur for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Kamalpreet had become the first Indian to breach the 65m-mark in the discus throw last year. She had finished a commendable sixth in the women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a best throw of 63.70m. The 26-year-old is also a national record holder with a throw of 66.59m at the Indian Grand Prix.

What does provisional suspension mean?

A Provisional Suspension is when an athlete is suspended temporarily from participating in any competition or activity in Athletics before a final decision at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules or the Integrity Code of Conduct.

What is Stanozolol? Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid that is derived from testosterone and has anabolic and androgenic properties.

What will happen next?

It is not clear when and where the Indian athlete was tested. Kamalpreet Kaur is in the registered testing pool of World Athletics. The discus thrower now faces the prospect of being banned for a maximum period of four years if she is found guilty.