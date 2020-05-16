Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 11 May to 16 May 2020

FM Nirmala Sitharaman reveals details of Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the details of Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package in four different tranches. The package is focused on reviving the Indian economy through measures in different fields such as infrastructure, agriculture & farmers, migrant workers, governance and administrative reforms, Shishu Loans Holders, housing sector, real estate, MSMEs, taxation reforms and others.

Smokeless tobacco products banned in 28 States/UTs

The Union Health Ministry has banned smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public across 28 States and Union Territories. The decision was taken amid the Coronavirus outbreak to contain its spread in India. The states/UTs wherein the ban has been implemented include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam.

NITI Aayog states Aarogya Setu app is based on privacy-first

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant made an announcement that the Arogya Setu App has been built on privacy-first principle. The contact tracing app protects the privacy and security of individuals as it has a defined protocol to access the data. The data of the app is shared only with a few government officials.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup slated to be held in February 2021

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in February 2021. The tournament will begin on February 17, 2021 and will conclude on March 7, 2021. Earlier, the world cup was expected to be held on November 2, 2020.

Goa to soon announce SOP for tourists

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently announced the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the ease of tourists visiting the state. Goa was the first Indian state to be declared as Coronavirus-Free as it reported no cases of the COVID-19 virus for over a month.

MSME New Definition Announced: Check here

Union mFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has redefined MSME under its Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan economic package on the basis of investment limit and turnover. The new definition is expected to provide stimulus to growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

PM Modi announces Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to revive Indian Economy

PM Narendra Modi on May 12, 2020 announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore for the revival of Indian Economy. The package is aimed at making India self-reliant amid this COVID-19 outbreak. The Atmanirbhar package is focussed on land, labour, liquidity, and laws.

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the COVID-19 pandemic will never go away from the world. People will be required to learn to live with the disease. It cannot be predicted when humans will be able achieve victory over the virus.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan VS Other Countries Economic Packages

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan of India is one among the largest Coronavirus Stimulus packages announced by several countries to revive their economies. The Atmanirbhar economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore is valued at 10% of its GDP. Have a look at the comparison between India's package and packages of other countries.

Kisan Credit Card: How to apply for it?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit under the Atmanirbhar package to benefit 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme. The KCC scheme provides financial support to the farmers. Know what is Kisan Credit Card and how to apply for it online.