Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 17 January to 22 January 2022

Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

A legendary Kathak maestro, Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83. He suffered a heart attack. Pandit Birju Maharaj, apart from being a renowned Kathak Dancer, was also a well-known classical singer and had lent his voice to various films.

Union Budget 2022 schedule

The Union Budget 2022 will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022. The Budget session will start on January 31 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both the Houses of the Parliament. The budget session will be held in two parts.

Fifa awards 2021 announced

Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the best men’s player in the world at the FIFA awards 2021. In the women’s award at FIFA awards 2021, Alexia Putellas added the FIFA trophy to her Ballon d’Or victory.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande is new Vice Chief of Army Staff

The Government of India gave its approval to the proposal for the appointment of Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Pande as the next Vice Chief of Army Staff. Manoj Pande will be the successor to Lt Gen CP Mohanty who is scheduled to superannuate on January 31, 2022.

No foreign chief guest at Republic Day 2022 parade

There will be no foreign chief guest on India's Republic Day 2022. The decision has been taken in the wake of the current surge in COVID-19 infections. The Government had invited the heads of all five Central Asian nations to be the Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Union Budget 2022 expectation

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget session of the Parliament on February 1, 2022. In the upcoming budget, individuals especially the salaried class are waiting to see which new reforms or announcements will be made especially in relation to the income tax.

Sania Mirza announces retirement plans

India’s first women’s tennis superstar Sania Mirza announced her retirement plans and confirmed that the 2022 season will be her last. The star tennis player who won six Grand Slams and reached the summit of the WTA doubles ranking. Mirza is also the first Indian to break into the top 30 in the WTA singles ranking.

ICC ODI team of the year 2021

The ICC Men's ODI Team of the year 2021 has been revealed and the Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team Babar Azam has been named as the captain of the team. It recognizes 11 outstanding cricketers all over the world for their outstanding performance with either bat or ball or their all-rounder capabilities.

Amar Jyoti Jawan merged with National war memorial flame

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. The eternal flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti had been burning for 50 years. It was built in 1972 to honor the Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

PM Modi tops world’s most popular leaders list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the most popular world leaders list with an approval rating of 71 percent. US President Joe Biden has been ranked at number 6. Earlier in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders.