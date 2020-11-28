Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 23 November to 28 November 2020

India likely to get Oxford vaccine shots by January - February 2021

India will be getting Oxford COVID-19 vaccine shots in the beginning of 2021 by January or February, after India and the United Kingdom give emergency use authorisation approval to the Serum Institute of India (SII). The first batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shots will be available for healthcare professionals and vulnerable people.

RBI becomes first Central Bank to gains 1 million followers on Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) became the first among the Central Banks to gain one million followers on its official Twitter Handle. The RBI achieved this feat by surpassing the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve.

Indian Government bans 43 more mobile apps for users

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has imposed a ban on 43 more mobile apps for Indian users under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Earlier this year, the Government had banned more than 170 mobile apps.

India relaxed FCRA account norms relaxed for NGOs: Know what are FCRA norms

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has relaxed the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) account norms for the NGOs. As per the norms, the NGOs have been directed to maintain their FCRA account with the State Bank of India (SBI).

India's Delhi Crime bags best drama series at Emmy Awards 2020

Indian web series Delhi Crime of Netflix has bagged the best drama series awards at 48th International Emmy Awards 2020. Another Indian show ‘Four More Shots Please’ also made its way to the nominations this year at Emmy Awards, however, did not win.

Cabinet approves merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank & DBS Bank

The Union Cabinet granted its approval for the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (LVB) and Singapore-based DBS Bank on November 25, 2020. With this, depositors can withdraw their money from Lakshmi Vilas Bank without any restrictions.

National Constitution Day 2020 observed across India

The National Constitution Day 2020 was observed in India on 26th November 2020. The Day is observed every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949.

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Diego Maradona, footballer of Argentina, passed away on November 25, 2020 after battling the cardiac arrest. He was 60. The Football legend represented Napoli, Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Newell’s Old Boys.

Indian firm Hetero to manufacture Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Indian pharma company Hetero will be manufacturing over 100 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V every year. The production of Sputnik V will start in the beginning of 2021 in India. The development came following a deal between Hetero and RDIF Sovereign Wealth Fund of Russia.

Government suspends International flights till December 31

The government has suspended the international commercial passenger flights further till 31st December 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the services were suspended till November 30, 2020.