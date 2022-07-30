Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 25 July to 30 July 2022
Meet India’s 1st Tribal Woman President
Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the first tribal woman President of India on July 25th. She became the 15th President of India, succeeding Ram Nath Kovind. She has become the first Indian President to be born in independent India. PM Modi termed it as a watershed movement.
What is National Anti-Doping Bill 2021?
The National Anti-Doping Bill 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 27th. The anti-doping bill seeks to prohibit athletes, support personnel and other people from engaging in any kind of doping in sports.
Monkeypox the next pandemic?
WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared Monkeypox virus outbreak as a public health emergency on July 25, 2022. WHO noted that the monkeypox disease spread rapidly around the world through new modes of transmission.
How does Monkeypox spread?
The Monkeypox virus spreads from one person to another through extremely close contact such as skin-to-skin or even through contaminated environment such as bedding, clothing, objects and surfaces.
India designates 5 new Ramsar sites
India has designated five new Ramsar sites under the Ramsar Convention. The sites include three wetlands in Tamil Nadu, one in Mizoram and one in Madhya Pradesh. This has taken the total number of Ramsar sites in India to 54.
Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins India's first medal at CWG 2022 in Weightlifting
Sanket Mahadev Sargar won silver in men's 55kg weightlifting Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is India's first medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He won silver after lifting a total of 248 Kg in the finals despite injury.
Government amends Flag Code of India
The centre has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the national flag of India to remain hoisted throughout the day and night as long as it is open. The move is to give further impetus to the centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, under which the centre has urged all citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13-15.
Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win silver at World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra became the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to win medal a at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022. He won silver with a throw of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal in the event with a throw of 90.54m.
