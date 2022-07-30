Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 25 July to 30 July 2022

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the first tribal woman President of India on July 25th. She became the 15th President of India, succeeding Ram Nath Kovind. She has become the first Indian President to be born in independent India. PM Modi termed it as a watershed movement.

The National Anti-Doping Bill 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 27th. The anti-doping bill seeks to prohibit athletes, support personnel and other people from engaging in any kind of doping in sports.

WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared Monkeypox virus outbreak as a public health emergency on July 25, 2022. WHO noted that the monkeypox disease spread rapidly around the world through new modes of transmission.

The Monkeypox virus spreads from one person to another through extremely close contact such as skin-to-skin or even through contaminated environment such as bedding, clothing, objects and surfaces.

India has designated five new Ramsar sites under the Ramsar Convention. The sites include three wetlands in Tamil Nadu, one in Mizoram and one in Madhya Pradesh. This has taken the total number of Ramsar sites in India to 54.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar won silver in men's 55kg weightlifting Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. This is India's first medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2022. He won silver after lifting a total of 248 Kg in the finals despite injury.

The centre has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the national flag of India to remain hoisted throughout the day and night as long as it is open. The move is to give further impetus to the centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, under which the centre has urged all citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13-15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at Gujarat's GIFT City in Gandhinagar on July 29th. This India International Bullion Exchange shall be the Gateway for Bullion Imports into India. The platform will allow trading of physical gold and silver.

Is US Economy headed for a Recession? The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States contracted by 0.9 percent in the second quarter of FY 2022-2023 (April-June). This is the second consecutive time that the US economy has reported degrowth. This was further spiked fears that the US economy is headed into a recession.

Neeraj Chopra became the first-ever Indian track and field athlete to win medal a at the World Athletics Championships on July 24, 2022. He won silver with a throw of 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt. Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal in the event with a throw of 90.54m.