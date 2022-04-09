Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 4 April to 9 April 2022

Gautam Adani is India’s richest person

Gautam Adani has become the richest person in India and Asia, surpassing Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani. He has entered the exclusive $100 billion club alongside Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates. Gautam Adani has become the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $100 billion.

Grammy winners list 2022

Jon Batiste won five Grammys at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony including Best Album of the Year for 'We Are' while the Bruno Mars led Silk Sonic won four Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo won Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour.

Central Government blocks 22 Youtube channels

The Central Government has blocked 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news related to India's national security and foreign relations to mislead viewers and jeopardize India’s foreign relations with other countries. The channels include 18 Indian YouTube Channels and 4 Pakistan-based YouTube channels.

India’s next Army Chief

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is all set to become India's next Chief of the Indian Army Staff. This comes as the incumbent Army Chief General MM Naravane is due to retire by the end of April 2022. Naravane is seen to be the frontrunner for the post of Chief of Defence Staff.

Agnipath Scheme details

The Government of India is currently in the final stages of implementing the Agnipath scheme to recruit the young for the Indian Army for short three-year terms. Agnipath scheme will provide an opportunity to those youth who have a desire to serve the nation but are unable to do so due to the current norms of service.

Government introduces bill to ban the financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction

EAM S. Jaishankar in Lok Sabha introduced the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022. The bill seeks to ban the financing of any activity in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

Self-made billionaire women list 2022

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayyar has been ranked 10th on the Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 List. She is the newest entrant in the women billionaires list with a massive $7.6 billion wealth.

Lease signed for Ayodhya International Airport

The UP Government has signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres of land for the Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya. The International airport will be constructed in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Reserve Bank of India to introduce card-less cash withdrawals

The Reserve Bank of India will soon introduce card-less cash withdrawals, under which a customer will not be required to use his or her debit or credit cards to withdraw money from the ATMs.

RBI Monetary Policy

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep repo and reverse repo rates unchanged for the straight 11th time in a row. India's real GDP growth has also been projected to be 7.2 percent in FY 2022-23.