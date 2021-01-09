Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 4 January to 9 January 2021

National Metrology Conclave held on theme ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’

The National Metrology Conclave was on December 4, 2020 inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. The conclave was held on the theme ‘Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation’. On the same occassion, the Prime Minister dedicated Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya and the National Atomic Timescale to the nation.

Scientists discover remains of Ice Age Woolly Rhino in Siberia

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino was discovered in Siberia, as reported by the Russian Media. As per the scientists, these remains of Ice Age animal are one of the best-preserved specimens with several of its internal organs still intact.

How to register for Coronavirus Vaccine in India?

The Government has granted approval to Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield vaccine of Oxford-AstraZeneca. The priority group beneficiaries will get administered with the vaccine initially including health care and front line workers. Know here the complete process to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

India to be co-chair of APAP for 3 years

India to become the co-chair of the Asia Protected Areas Partnership (APAP) for three years, replacing South Korea. The development came after India witnessed increase in wild animals population such as leopards, tigers and lions by protecting their habitats.

Finance Minister to present Union Budget 2021-22 on 1st February

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 in the parliament February 1, 2021. The first Budget session will be begin on January 29, 2021 and will conclude on February 15.

UP Government launched Kisan Kalyan Mission

Yogi Adityanath-led UP Government on January 6, 2021 launched the ‘Kisan Kalyan Mission' with an aim to double the farmers income. This 3-week long campaign will run in every development block of 75 districts for the welfare of farmers.

US Congress confirms Joe Biden as next US President

The US Congress has confirmed the election of Joe Biden as next President of the United States. Biden fetched the required majority mark of 270 Electoral Votes. The Congress leaders resumed the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021 following the protests by people supporting President Donald Trump.

Fashion designer Satya Paul died at 79

Renowned fashion designer Satya Paul, the founder of famous clothing brand, passed away on January 6, 2020 after suffering a stroke in December 2020. The fashion designer was 79 and took his last breath at the Isha Yoga Centre of Sadhguru. He was known for giving the traditional saree a modern look.

Elon Musk surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had a net worth of USD 188.5 billion.

16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention inaugurated

PM Narendra Modi on January 9, 2021 inaugurated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The flagship event will be held on the theme ‘Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.