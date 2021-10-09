Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 4 October to 9 October 2021

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2021

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 has been jointly awarded to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. The scientists from the United States have been honoured for their discoveries on receptors or temperature and touch. In 2020, the Prize went to three scientists for the discovery of the liver-ravaging Hepatitis C Virus.

Pandora Papers expose details

The latest groundbreaking Pandora Papers are the 11.9 million leaked files. They are from the 14 global corporate services companies who have set up approx. 29,000 secret offshore private trusts and companies to hide their wealth. The leaked pandora papers also include the names of around 380 people of Indian nationality.

10-point action plan by Delhi against air pollution

Delhi Government has announced a 10-point ‘winter action plan’ to control the problem of air pollution in the National Capital. The announced plan will help in tackling air pollution which deteriorates during the winter season because of a number of factors.

Nobel Prize Physics 2021

Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe, Italian Giorgio Parisi, and German Klaus Hasselmann have been jointly awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics. They have been recognized for their work that helps in understanding complex physical systems, for example, the changing climate of Earth.

Indian Hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games

Hockey India has recently announced that it has decided to pull out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ 2022 hockey competition. The latest decision has been taken because of the risk of contracting Coronavirus. Another reason was the previous discriminatory quarantine rules by the United Kingdom for travellers coming from India

West Bengal cancels annual Durga Puja carnival

West Bengal has decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival for the second year in a row. The famous Durga puja carnival in the state involves the display of top pandal themes before idol immersion. The government has taken the decision to cancel the puja due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First malaria vaccine approved by WHO

The World Health Organisation has recommended the use of the world's first malaria vaccine- RTS, S/AS01 (RTS,S) among children. The recommendation by the global health body is especially in sub-Saharan Africa and in other regions with moderate and high malaria transmission. The vaccine significantly reduces malaria and life-threatening severe cases.

Anshu Malik first Indian woman wrestler to win Silver

Anshu Malik has become the first woman wrestler from India to won a Silver medal in the World Wrestling Championships. She won in the women's 57-kg category finals. The 19-year-old Malik came second to the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist and Rio 2016 Champion Helen Maroulis of the US.

UK recognises India’s Vaccine certificate

The United Kingdom Government has given its recognition to the Indian Vaccine Certificate ending a row with the Government of India. The approval means that the Indian travellers who are fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine will not be required to quarantine on entering the country.

India formally joins High Ambition Coalition

India has officially joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People which is a group of 70 countries around the world. The group encourages the adoption of the global goal to protect 30% of the world’s land and ocean by 2030. HAC is co-chaired by France and Costa Rica and the UK as the Ocean co-chair.