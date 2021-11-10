Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 November 2021

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is the new Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar has been named as the new Chief of the Indian Navy. The current Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh is all set to retire on November 30. Currently, Kumar has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Vice Admiral Kumar was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy in 1983.

IPS Atul Rawal is the new NDRF Director-General

IPS Atul Rawal will be a new Director General (DG) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Presently, Rawal has been working as the Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. He is a 1988 batch IPS Officer from Gujarat cadre. Rawal has also served as the Superintendent of Police in many districts.

Rohit Sharma to be the new Captain of India’s T20I Squad

Rohit Sharma has been announced as the new Captain of the Indian T20I side, while KL Rahul has been selected as the Vice-captain for India’s T20 Series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma has succeeded Virat Kohli who decided to step down as the Captain in the shortest format of the game.

Falguni Nayyar, Nykaa founder, is India’s wealthiest woman billionaire

Falguni Nayyar, Nykaa founder and CEO has become India’s 7th woman billionaire and the wealthiest self-made billionaire. Her net worth reached $6.5 billion when Nykaa’s parent entity FSN e-commerce ventures got listed during an ongoing Initial Public Offering (IPO). Falguni Nayyar founded Nykaa in 2012 when she was 50-years old.

NASA delays human moon landing until 2025

NASA has delayed the human moon landing until 2025. One of the reasons to push back the mission was a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin against the US government challenging its decision of awarding a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to its rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The ambitious timeline of landing humans on the moon in 2024 was announced by the Trump administration. The original aim to return crewed spacecraft to the moon was by 2028.