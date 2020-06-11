Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 June 2020

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra lead in Food Safety Index 2019-20

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are in the lead on the Food Safety Index 2019-20 released by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). These 3 states topped the list of larger states ensuring food safety in 2019-20. On the other hand, Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur fetched the top spots in the list of smaller states.

Bharatmala Project might be delayed due to COVID-19

The ratings agency ICRA recently stated that the ambitious Bharamala Project of the Indian Government may get delayed by 4 years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The phase 1 of the project was scheduled to be completed by 2021-22. However due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus and lockdown, the project is now expected to be completed by 2025-26.

What is Challenger Deep: Know everything here

Astronaut Kathy Sullivan recently achieved the milestone by become the first ever woman to reach the Deepest Point in Ocean known as the Challenger Deep. The Challenger Deep is located in the Mariana Trench of the Pacific Ocean. Know important details about the Challenger Deep in this article such as what is Challenger Deep.

Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle Complex inaugurated

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has inaugurated the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Complex at Vishakhapatnam. The complex will accommodate the Submarine Rescue System with modern facilities for the storage of DSRV assets. Indian Navy has inducted two such systems that will provide rescue cover to submarines.

Sabarimala Temple festival cancelled by Kerala government

Kerala government has cancelled the annual Sabarimala festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was scheduled to start from June 19, 2020. The government has also postponed the opening of temple. The hill temple was slated to open from June 14.