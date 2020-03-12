Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 March 2020

Coronavirus Updates: Delhi schools, colleges and cinema halls closed till March 31st

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of all cinema halls, schools and colleges till March 31, 2020 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in India. Delhi Government took this decision after invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. However, schools and exam centres which are conducting the CBSE Board exams for Class 10th and Class 12th will remain open.

Sensex, Nifty tumble after COVID-19 declared as Pandemic

Indian stocks entered the bear market on March 11, 2020 following the declaration of COVID-19 Coronavirus as Pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell by 7 percent. The worst affected was the aviation sector as the stocks of major industry players Spicejet and InterGlobe fell by 19 percent following the suspension of travel visas by the central government till April 15, 2020.

Maharashtra Assembly approves caste validity certificate bill

The Maharashtra State Assembly recently approved a bill exempting gram panchayat members of the state from submitting caste validity certificates while filing the nominations. The contesting candidates will now be allowed to submit the caste validity certificate within one year of winning the elections. The caste validity certificate is proof of an individual’s caste.

Infosys, Qualcomm tie-up to provide Smart City Solutions in India

Infosys and Qualcomm have come together to provide smart city solutions in India. In this regard, both the companies signed an agreement wherein facilities like Smart Venues, Smart Stadiums and Smart Event Management will be offered to Indian Smart Cities.

Leh to host International Yoga Day 2020; PM Modi to lead main event

Ladakh’s capital Leh will host the main national event of the International Yoga Day 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the event on June 21, 2020. Over 15000 people are expected to attend the event and perform Yoga in such a high altitude location.