Infosys and Qualcomm join hands to provide Smart City Solutions in India

A smart city contains several smart-solutions and features such as smart-stadiums, smart-hotels, smart-markets and much more. Now, Infosys and Qualcomm will provide smart city solutions in India as both of these companies signed an agreement for the same. Infosys is an Indian software giant while Qualcomm is a US-based chip maker company. Infosys and Qualcomm joined hands to provide smart solutions in India’s smart cities.

Both of these companies will provide several facilities in Indian Smart Cities like Smart Stadiums, Smart Venues, Smart Event Management and much more. Infosys and Qualcomm believes that it will connect government offices and smart cities to deliver better results.

Benefits

Infosys has a SCALE system that means Sustainable-Connected-Affordable Livable-Experiential. This SCALE system provides help for building resources, asset management and people safety. Infosys said that they will use computing and connectivity from Qualcomm Technologies for smart space solutions and stadiums. As per the media reports, Infosys will enable the fan experience with the use of smart technology. Media reports highlight that usage of digital technologies will enhance the user experience, convenience, and wellness.

What is Smart City?

The smart city picture contains the desired list of infrastructure and services that describe its level of aspiration. Smart cities focus on their most important needs and the greatest opportunities to improve the lives of citizens. A range of approaches is adopted for change - digital and information technology, best practices of urban planning, public-private partnerships, and policy changes. People are always given priority in smart cities.

Core infrastructure elements of smart-cities