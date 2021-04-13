Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 April 2021

Punjab announces Sonu Sood to be a brand ambassador for state’s vaccination program

Punjab Chief Minister has announced Bollywood actor and Philanthropist Sonu Sood to be the brand ambassador for the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program. As the people in the state are hesitant regarding the vaccine, the state government hopes that Sood’s popularity will encourage people to get vaccinated.

Negative COVID test report compulsory for Kumbh Mela

The Union Health Ministry has mandated the COVID-19 negative test report for the devotees to enter an ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. As per the guidelines, the test must be done 72 hours before the visit. SOP has been released to contain the spread of the virus during Kumbh.

Sushil Chandra becomes new Chief Election Commissioner

Sushil Chandra has taken charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner of India. The previous Election Commissioner was appointed as CEC by President Ram Nath Kovind. He was appointed as the Election Commissioner in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Raisina Dialogue 2021

The four-day-long Raisina Dialogue is all set to start on April 13, 2021. PM Modi inaugurated the dialogue and the session was attended by the PM of Denmark and President of Rwanda. Raisina Dialogue was first held in 2016 and is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Approval of foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines fast-tracked

In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in India, the government has decided to fast-track the emergency approvals of the foreign-produced vaccines. The move aims at expanding the basket of Coronavirus vaccines for domestic use as well as for fastening the vaccination drive in India.