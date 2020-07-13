Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 July 2020

Google for India Digitization Fund of USD 10 billion launched

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced the launch of ‘Google for India Digitization Fund’. Through this fund, Google will be investing USD 10 billion or Rs. 75,000 crore in India over next 5-7 years. The investment comes amid the COVID-19 crisis that has deeply impacted the economy of India. The investment will be made through a mix of partnerships and equity investments.

SC upholds rights of royal family in administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Supreme Court, in its landmark ruling, has upheld the rights of Travancore royal family in running the administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The ruling has cleared away the dispute over the administration of Kerala Temple which is regarded as one of the richest temples of the country.

Indian Army to order 2nd batch of 72,000 assault rifles from United States

Indian Army is planning to place another order of 72,000 assault rifles from the US. The first lot of 72000 Sig 716 assault rifles has already been delivered to Indian Army, which plans to use these rifles in Northern Command and other operational areas. The second order will be placed under the emergency financial powers approved by the centre.

Russia first nation to complete clinical trials of COVID vaccine

Russia has successfully completed the human trials of Coronavirus vaccine. With this, Russia has become the first country to complete the trials of COVID vaccine. The volunteers who took part in the trials will be discharged soon. The trials were aimed at showing the safety of vaccine for human health.

India becomes 2nd largest source of FDI for UK

India has invested in a total of 120 projects in United Kingdom and has led to the creation of 5,429 new jobs in UK. With this, India became the 2nd largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in United Kingdom, moving one position upwards from the previous spot.