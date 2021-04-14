Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 April 2021

US to withdraw remaining troops from Afghanistan

The government of the United States has decided to withdraw its remaining troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. It will be the 20thanniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the US. NATO forces and the US had sent their troops into Afghanistan to target Al-Qaeda camps in the region.

India celebrated the 130th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

The 130th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar was celebrated all over India on April 14, 2021. One of the most eminent personalities that India ever saw, Dr. Ambedkar’s work for the marginalized section will always be remembered. The top leaders including PM Modi, President, and Vice President paid their tributes on the day.

Bullet-proof vehicles inducted for security against terrorist attacks

The Light Bullet Proof Vehicles have been inducted by the Indian Air Force. The vehicles will be deployed during any terror attacks and they can withstand any bullet or grenade attacks. The vehicles are designed in a way that will keep their engine out of sight from the front and rear sides.

Ecuador gets new President

Guillermo Lasso, a Conservative former banker has been elected as the next President of Ecuador. He won a 53% vote against the opposition candidate Andres Arauz. After the 36 years old conceded defeat, Lasso declared himself to be the President-elect. Lasso had contested the last Presidential elections as well but had lost.

NCDC secures a loan of Rs. 600 crores from Germany’s Bank

The National Cooperative Development Cooperation has secured the loan of Rs. 600 crores from Germany’s Deutsche Bank. An agreement was also signed between NCDC and the largest bank of Germany. The latest agreement shows confidence in Indian financial institutions even amid the pandemic.