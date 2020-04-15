Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 April 2020

Lockdown 2.0: What will open and will be closed?

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15, 2020 released the Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines detailing about the establishments which will remain open and will be closed during the lockdown period till May 3, 2020. As per the guidelines, a few shops such as ration shops, chemist, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, essential services will continue to operate.

India to host Asian Boxing Championships 2020

The Asian Boxing Championships 2020 will be hosted by India during November-December 2020. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) made the announcement on its Twitter handle on April 13, 2020. The championship will include both the event of men's and women's. The official announcement will be made by Asian Boxing Confederation once the COVID-19 situation improves in India.

Uttar Pradesh gets clearance for pool testing

Uttar Pradesh recently got the clearance from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct the pool testing for Coronavirus. UP is the first Indian state to start the pool testing wherein multiple samples of swabs are taken together and tested at a same time. The process would help in speeding up the diagnosis of COVID-19.

US stops funding of WHO, accuses agency of covering up China's COVID-19 spread

US President Donald Trump has halted its funding of the global health agency, World Health Organisation. The US Administration will be conducting the review of WHO’s role in covering up the spread of coronavirus in China. The American taxpayers contribute around USD 400-500 million every year to the WHO, however, China contributes around USD 40 million or less.

ICMR states Remdesivir can be used to treat Coronavirus

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently stated that the remdesivir drug can be used for the treatment of Coronavirus. Remdisiver is an experimental drug manufactured by Gilead Sciences.