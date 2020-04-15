Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: What will remain open and what will be closed? Get complete list here

Lockdown Extended in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the deadline of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, considering the increasing number of Coronavirus positive cases in India. The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 400 lives in the country and more than 11000 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus. For containment of this contagion, the lockdown extension has been announced with a slew of consolidated measures by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the lockdown guidelines released by the Union Home Affairs Ministry on April 15, 2020, a few shops and establishments will remain open during this lockdown 2.0. Below, we have provided the complete list of establishments which will remain open and which will be closed during the lockdown across the country.

Which Central Government Offices and Public Corporations will be open?

What will be open? What will be closed? Defence: Central Armed Police Forces Treasury: Pay & Accounts Offices, Financial Advisers & offices of Controller General of Accounts (with bare minimum staff) Public Utilities: Petrol Pumps, CNG/LPG/PNG stations, Power Generation Units, Post Offices Disaster management and Early Warning Agencies National Informatics Centre Customs clearance at ports/airports/land border, GSTN; and MCA 21 Registry RBI & RBI regulated financial markets and entities All other Government Offices and Public Corporations

Which State Government Offices and Corporations will be open?

The following departments will continue to work in all States and Union Territories with bare minimum staff:

Police, Home Guards, Prisons, Civil Defence, Fire & Emergency Services, Disaster Management District administration and Treasury Electricity, Water, Sanitation Municipal bodies- sanitation & water supply Resident Commissioner of States in New Delhi Forest offices: Minimum staff to maintain zoo, wildlife, nurseries, forests, watering plants Social Welfare Department: Homes for Children/Disabled/Senior Citizens/Women/Widows Agencies engaged in agriculture products including MSP operations Mandis operated by Agriculture Produce Market Committee

Which all other establishments will remain open during lockdown in India?

Medical Units Hospitals, Veterinary Hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance,, manufacturing and distribution units, dispensaries, chemist, Pharmacies, medical equipment shops, laboratories, Pharmaceutical research labs Shops Ration shops (PDS), Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk, animal fodder, fertilizers, seeds and pesticides Financial Institutions Banks, ATMs, insurance offices, Banking Correspondent, ATM operation & cash management agencies Media Print and electronic media Broadcasting Telecommunications, broadcasting and cable services. internet services, IT and IT enabled Services E-Commerce Delivery of all essential goods such as food, pharmaceuticals & medical equipment Hospitality Hotels, lodges, motels, home stays accommodating tourists, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew, people stranded due to lockdown and earmarked for quarantine facilities Fuel Stations Petrol pumps, LPG station, Gas retail & storage outlets Utility Power Generation, Transmission & Distribution Units Capital Market . Capital and debt market services notified by SEBI Storage Cold storage and warehousing services Security Private security services Call Centres Data and call centers for Government activities Farming Operations Farming operations by farmers & farm workers, Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) in farm machinery, Shops of agriculture machinery & spare parts, Truck repairs Shops for truck repairs on highways, preferably at fuel pumps Fishing/aquaculture industry Operations of fishing/aquaculture industry, feed plants, commercial aquaria, transport of fish/shrimp products, fish seed/feed & workers engaged in these activities

Which all Industries will remain open during the lockdown?

These manufacturing and production units will continue to operate during the lockdown:

- Manufacturing & Packaging units for essential goods, food items, medical devices, drugs, pharmaceutical & their raw materials

- Coal and mineral production, transportation of explosives

- Manufacturing and packaging units for Fertilizers, Pesticides and Seeds

- Tea industry & its plantation (with maximum 50% workers)

Which transport services will function during lockdown in India?

- Transportation of only essential goods

- Fire, law and order & emergency services

- Railways, Airports and Seaports operations for only cargo movement, relief & evacuation

- Inter-state movement of goods & exports

- Cross border movement of essential goods on land including petroleum products, LPG, food products & medical supplies

- Intra and inter-state movement of harvesting & sowing related machines

- Transit of foreign nationals in India

What will be closed during the lockdown?

Educational Institutes All educational, research, training & coaching institutions Religious Places Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras and others Gatherings & Functions All social/religious/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural gatherings (except funerals with limitation of maximum 20 people) Transport Services Airways, Railways, Roadways Hospitality Services All Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Bars, Food Joints, Malls

Penalty against Violators of lockdown measures

People who will be seen violating any of the above lockdown measures will be penalised under Section 51 - Section 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and will invite legal action under Section 188 of IPC.