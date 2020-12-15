Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 December 2020

DakPay: India Post Payments Bank rolls out its digital payments’ services

India Post payments Bank (IPPB) and the Department of Posts (DOP) have jointly launched the ‘DakPay’, a digital payment app with an aim to achieve Digital Financial Inclusion by reaching every household across India. The app was launched virtually by Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad.

High Security Registration Plate becomes compulsory in Delhi: All you need to know

Vehicles without high-security registration plates will now get fined in Delhi with effect from December 15, 2020. Earlier, the Delhi transport department directed people of the national capital to get their vehicles affixed with the high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers, otherwise, a penalty will be imposed under the Central Motor Vehicles Act.

UK PM Boris Johnson accepts PM Narendra Modi's invitation to attend Republic Day 2021 event

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of United Kingdom, has accepted the PM Narendra Modi's invitation to be the Chief Guest on January 26, 2021 at the Republic Day 2021 celebrations in New Delhi. The information was shared by Dominic Raab, UK Foreign Secretary on December 15, 2020. Dominic Raab also revealed that PM Modi has been invited by the UK PM to join UK-hosted G7 summit next year.

Ashraf Patel bestowed with 2020 Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Ashraf Patel was conferred with the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020 of the Schwab Foundation and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation. Patel is the co-founder of Pravah and ComMutiny Youth Collective organisations that train youth for leadership roles.

Guidelines for COVID-19 Vaccination Drive issued by Government: All you need to know

The Government has released the guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. The Government looks forward to vaccinate 30 crore people in phase I of the vaccination drive that will start with the availability of vaccines against the novel Coronavirus.