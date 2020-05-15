Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 May 2020

What is Kisan Credit Card & How to apply for it?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit to benefit 2.5 crore farmers under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme that provides financial support to the Indian farmers. Farmers get loans at concessional interest rates through this scheme. Check here what is Kisan Credit Card, how to apply online to get it and what are its key features.

Nirmala Sitharaman announces details of Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic package

Union Finance Minister has announced the details of PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package in three different tranches so far comprising - 15 measures; 9 Measures and 11 Measures respectively. The package aims to revive the economy by focusing on infrastructure, governance and administrative reforms, agriculture & farmers, migrant workers, Shishu Loans Holders, housing sector, MSMEs, real estate, taxation reforms and several others.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray elected unopposed to Legislative Council

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was elected to the state Legislative Council unopposed with other eight legislators. With this, 59-year-old Thackeray will be making his debut in the Maharashtra State Legislature. Thackeray became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra after he was chosen as head of Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena & NCP.

Vijay Mallya banned to appeal in UK's Supreme Court

The London High Court on May 14, 2020 rejected the application of Vijay Mallya to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India, which was ordered by Westminster Magistrates' Court. India has been asking for Mallya’s extradition for long so that he can be charged for money laundering.

India still faces a challenge of Malnutrition: Global Nutrition report

As per the Global Nutrition Report 2020 that was released on May 12, India still face its biggest challenge of malnutrition. The report captures the level of malnutrition at global, regional, sub-regional and country levels.