Malnutrition still a challenge for India: Global Nutrition report

Global Nutrition Report 2020 that was released worldwide on May 12 has stated that malnutrition is still one of India’s biggest challenges.

The annual report that has been considered as the world’s leading independent assessment of global nutrition, captures the burden of malnutrition at the regional, sub-regional, country and global levels.

The report warns that as the nations strive to control the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the progress made in reducing malnutrition and hunger will be lost in the efforts.

What the Global Nutrition Report state?

The report's emphasis on the nutritional well being of all, particularly the most vulnerable ones has a heightened significance as the world faces this new global threat.

Even though the report was written before the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, it states that the need for more resilient, equitable, and sustainable food and health systems has never been more important.

The reports highlight the problem and calls for a pro-equity agenda that mainstreams nutrition into health and food systems which are supported by strong accountability and financial. The report also stated that with only 5 years left to meet the global nutrition targets 2025, the time has been running out. The focus must be on the action where the need is for the maximum impact.

The report mentioned inequity as a cause of malnutrition- both overweight and undernutrition, diet-related chronic disease and obesity. Inequity in the health and food system results in inequalities in nutrition outcomes that results in more inequity, which perpetuates a vicious cycle.

India in the global nutrition report:

In India’s section that maps progress against the global targets for 10 specific parameters that were set for 2019, one of them showed ‘some progress’, three had no data and the remaining six were marked’ worsening or no progress’.

However, in the report, under-five mortality (per 1000 births) rate has been showing a clear decline from 43.6 percent in 2015 to 36.6 percent in 2018.

Other statistics for India, as per 2016 figures, show that the country has 2.09 nurses and midwives, 0.76 physicians, and 0.58 community health workers per 1000 people.

2020 Global Nutrition Report: Background

The report looks beyond the national and global patterns and reveals significant inequalities in the nutritional outcomes within the country and populations.

The report identifies critical actions to achieve nutrition equity on the basis of the best available data, expert opinion rooted in evidence, and in-depth analysis. As per the report, everyone deserves access to the quality nutrition care and healthy, affordable food.