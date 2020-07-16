Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 July 2020

Iran denies dropping of India from Chahbahar Rail project

Iran has officially denied the reports of dropping India from its ambitious Chahbahar Railway Project. Earlier, there were reports that Iran has dropped India from the Chahbahar-Zahedan Railway Line Project due to delay in funding from Indian side. Iran has now refuted all such claims and stated that it has not signed any such deal with India.

Google-Jio Deal: Google to acquire 7.7 percent stake in Reliance Jio

Google has officially announced an investment of Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms against the 7.7 percent stake. The announcement regarding the Google-Jio deal was made by RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani during its Annual General Meeting on July 15. This is the 12th such deal in last 12 weeks with Reliance Jio.

Indian Railways to get electrified in 3.5 years

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Indian Railways will become 100 percent electrified in next 3.5 years and by 2030, Indians will witness world's largest clean Railways. The Minister also stated that the government is working towards achieving the goal of Aatma Nirbhar in Railways as well.

New trade route opens between India & Bhutan

India and Bhutan have unanimously opened a new trade route to ease connectivity between both the countries. The route stretches from Pasakha in Bhutan to West Bengal's Jaigaon. The Indian Government has opened up an additional Land Customs Station at Ahllay, Pasakha to pave way for movement of trucks.

India asks Pakistan to provide unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

As per the media reports, India has asked Pakistan to provide it unconditional access for Kulbhushan Jadhav. The development came after Pakistan claimed that Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan, had refused to file a review plea himself.