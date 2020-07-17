Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 July 2020

International flights to resume for UK, US, UAE and France

Government has decided to resume limited International flights for destinations including UK, US, France, and UAE. In this regard, Union Aviation Ministry has signed agreements with respective countries. These operations have been termed as Air Bubble arrangements, in line with the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

Taliban Chief Noor Wali Mehsud designated as global terrorist

United Nations has designated Chief of Tehrik-e Taliban, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud as a global terrorist. Pakistan-based terror group head Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud has been financing and planning acts of terror with entities related to Al-Qaida. Mehsud's name has been added to the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

Asteroid bigger than London Eye moving towards Earth: NASA

A 'gigantic asteroid', which is slated to be bigger than the London Eye, is moving towards the Earth, as per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Named as Asteroid 2020ND by NASA, the Asteroid will in next few days come close to Earth and is expected to make closest pass on 24th July. The asteroid is huge, hazardous and measures about 170 metres.

PM Modi to address ECOSOC on 75th anniversary of UN on 17 July

PM Narendra Modi will be virtually addressing the session of Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on 17th July on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the United Nations. This will be PM Modi's first speech at the UN after being elected to the UN Security Council. Besides the Prime Minister, Norway PM Erna Solberg and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also be addressing the event.

Government to soon start Ram Mandir construction

The construction of Ram Mandir will begin soon by August 2020. The event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other Ministers. The members of Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are set to meet on July 18, 2020 in Ayodhya to finalise the date to start construction of the temple.