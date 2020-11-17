Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 November 2020

Delhi Government to shut markets for few days; reduce wedding guests to 50

Delhi Government seeks to shut down a few markets that are not following COVID-related norms and are becoming local COVID-19 hotspots. This was stated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal November 17, 2020 during a media briefing. The Government has also decided to reduce the number of wedding guests to 50.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister

JDU Chief Nitish Kumar was on November 16, 2020 sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time. He was administered the oath by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan in Patna. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by National BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Moderna to seek Emergency Use Authorization from US FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is likely to submit for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of US FDA. The biotechnology firm recently announced that the Phase 3 trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate prove out to be 94.5% effective. The company expects that the Emergency Use Authorization will be based on the final analysis of 151 cases.

COVAXIN phase III trials started by Bharat Biotech

The third phase of clinical trials of COVAXIN have been started by Bharat Biotech. The announcement was made on November 16, 2020 The trials will be conducted by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and will involve 26,000 volunteers across India.

Centre draws up five years plan to save vultures

The Union Government charts out a five-year plan to save vultures in the country. The move comes in the wake of a substantial decline in the vultures' population in India. Vultures are nature’s scavengers that feed on the animal carcasses, thus, help in keeping the surrounding clean.