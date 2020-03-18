Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 March 2020

Coronavirus India: Superhero Vaayu to help kids fight COVID-19

Central Government recently launched a Superhero named 'Vaayu' to answer all the queries related to Covid-19, Coronavirus. The superhero will help kids in their fight against the deadly coronavirus by sharing some healthy tips with them. So far, over 140 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in India.

Saudi Arabia to host virtual G20 leaders summit

Saudi Arabia recently announced that it will host a virtual G20 Summit of the leaders of member nations. The Summit will address the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and will suggest new policies to boost the global economy. Saudi Arabia is the current chair of G20- Group of 20 economies. The date of the summit will be revealed soon.

NavIC messaging system designed by ISRO

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Pratap Chandra Sarangi recently shared that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed the NavIC messaging system to put out warning messages to Indian fishermen about cyclones, tsunamis and high waves. The ISRO has also developed NavIC receiver.

IHBT scientists develop a new sanitizer

A team of scientists from the Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (IHBT) in collaboration with the CSIR has developed a new hand-sanitizer to protect people from Coronavirus. The use of hand-sanitizers is one of the preventive measures against the Covid-19.IHBT is located in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Innovate for Accessible India campaign launched to empower People with Disabilities

Innovate for Accessible India campaign launched jointly by Microsoft India and NASSCOM Foundation. The campaign was launched in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Union Ministry of Science and Technology and ERNET and other departments. The campaign will empower differently-abled people with modern technology.