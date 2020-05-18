Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 May 2020

Jack Ma resigns from the Board of SoftBank

Alibaba's Jack Ma has resigned from the Softbank's Board of Directors. The official reason of Ma's resignation has not been revealed yet. Ma's resignation will come into effect on June 25, 2020, on the day of annual shareholder meeting of the Softbank. He served the group for nearly 13 years.

Lockdown 4.0: Red, Orange, Green Zones to be decided by States

Government has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, 2020 with certain relaxations and few restrictions as before in COVID-19 containment zones. The MHA released the Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be followed across the country by ministries and departments of all states and UTs. The new guidelines permit inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses. Moreover, this time, states and UTs need to decide the Red/Orange and Green Zones on their own.

PSU Privatisation: Government to retain 4 PSUs in Strategic Sector

As a part of Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package, the Government has called for the Privatisation of all PSUs in Non-strategic sectors of India. The Government will soon be coming out with the 'Public Sector Enterprises Policy', listing the Strategic Sectors of India. All the strategic sectors will have minimum 1 and maximum 4 CPSEs. Know what are Strategic and Non-strategic PSUs.

General Atlantic to acquire 1.34% stake in Jio

US investment firm General Atlantic will be acquiring 1.34% stake in Reliance Jio for around Rs 6600 crore on a fully diluted basis. This is the 4th largest investment in Jio platform in last 30 days following the deals done by Facebook, Silver Lake and Vista Equity Partners. With this, the total investment in Mukesh Ambani's Jio platforms now stands at Rs 67,194.75 crore.

National Migrant Information System launched to track movement of migrants

The central government has launched the ‘National Migration Information System’ to track the movement of migrant workers in India. The portal will ensure smooth movement of migrants who have been stranded in different states/UTs. The system has been developed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).