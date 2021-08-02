Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 August 2021

PV Sindhu wins bronze in Olympics 2020

PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in an Olympics match on August 1, 2021. She defeated China’s He Bingjiao. With this, Sindhu has also become the first woman from India to clinch two Olympic medals. She has become the second Indian after Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympics medals.

India takes over Presidency of UNSC

India took over the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1, 2021. The country assumed the rotational presidency of the 15 nation UNSC from France. This will be India’s first UNSC Presidency during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India last assumed the presidency ten years ago.

Third-wave likely to hit India in August 2021

India will most probably witness COVID-19 third wave in August 2021 which may further peak by October 2021 with 1,00,000 cases. States with a high number of COVID-19 cases such as Kerala and Maharashtra could ‘skew the picture’. The report has been based on the study done by IIT Kanpur and Hyderabad.

Myanmar’s military leader declares himself PM

Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing has declared himself the Prime Minister of the country. He also announced that he plans to be in charge for 2 years during an extended state of emergency and will hold elections in 2023. In February 2021, Myanmar’s democratically elected government was overthrown by a military coup.

Prime Minister Modi launches e-RUPI

PM Modi launched e-RUPI. It is a prepaid, contactless, and cashless instrument that is based on a QR code for digital payments. The electronic voucher aims at taking forward PM Modi’s vision of good governance and creating a digital India. e-RUPI can be used not only by the Government but also by a non-government organization.