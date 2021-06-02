Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 June 2021

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh appointed as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh on June 1, 2021, took charge as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff. He succeeds Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar. Ravneet Singh was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1983 and specialized in aviation. He has held various challenging command and diplomatic assignments.

DCGI waives post-approval bridging trials for Moderna, Pfizer vaccine

The Drug Controller General of India has decided to waive off the requirement of conducting post-approval bridging trials of the COVID-19 vaccine by foreign companies. The exemptions will be given to those who have the permissions from the regulators or the health bodies of other countries such as the UK, USA, Japan, EMA, etc.

Arun Kumar Mishra is the new NHRC Chairman

The retired judge of Supreme Court Arun Kumar Mishra has taken charge as the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission. He retired from the apex court in September 2020. Mishra was appointed by the President of India on the recommendation of a selection panel comprising of Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

WHO approves emergency use of China’s COVID-19 vaccine

WHO has given its approval to SINOVAC, a COVID-19 vaccine of China, for emergency use. SINOVAC is the second Chinese vaccine to receive approval after Sinopharm. China’s SINOVAC has become the 8th vaccine to receive the emergency use listing by the global health body.

Revamped health schemes launched on IT platform of NHA

The Health Minister has launched the digitized versions of the health schemes on the IT platform of the National Health Authority. The step has been taken to make the schemes cashless, paperless, and citizen-centric. The initiative will assist in the smooth delivery of the government’s health care services to the eligible beneficiaries.